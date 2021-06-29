Euro 2020: England vs Germany Stats Preview: Clash of the titans

Bengaluru, June 29: England take on Germany in one of the most eagerly-awaited round-of-16 clashes of Euro 2020 at the Wembley Stadium in London.
This is the third meeting between England and Germany at the EUROS --- Germany won 6-5 on penalties following a 1-1 draw in the 1996 semifinal, before England won 1-0 in the group stages in 2000.
Ahead of the match, with OPTA/Stats Perform inputs, myKhel.com gives you a statistical overview of the historic rivalry between the two nations.
• This will be the 13th meeting between England and Germany at Wembley.
• England won four of the first five such games (L1), including the 1966 World Cup final, but are winless in their last seven against the Germans at the national stadium (D2 L5).
• In all major tournaments, England and Germany have met seven times previously. Both sides have won two games each with three draws, though the Germans have progressed via a penalty shootout following two of those draws.
• England's match with Germany will be their 300th international at Wembley, with this their 77th match at the new site since it reopened in 2007.
• The Three Lions have won 187 times at this venue (D73 L39), and remain unbeaten in their 14 EUROs or World Cup finals matches at the home of football (W9 D5).
• England have never won a EUROS knockout match in 90 minutes (D4 L2) - four games have gone to penalties, with the Three Lions progressing only once via this method, against Spain at Wembley in the 96 edition.
• Germany have reached at least the semifinal in each of the last three editions of EUROS.
• Germany have conceded at least once in each of their last eight matches at major tournaments, since a 3-0 win against Slovakia at this stage of EURO 2016.
• Raheem Sterling has scored 14 goals in his last 19 appearances for England, after scoring just twice in his first 45 appearances for the national team.
• Germany's Ilkay Gündogan has scored twice at Wembley, for Borussia Dortmund in the 2013 Champions League final and for Manchester City in the Premier League.
• He could become just the second player to score at the ground for a club side and the German national team, after Per Mertesacker.