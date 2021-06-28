Euro 2020, England vs Germany: Three key battles that could decide the game

Bengaluru, June 28: England and Germany are set to renew their long-term rivalry on Tuesday in the Round of 16 of the Euro 2020 at the historical Wembley Stadium in London.
The two countries share plenty of history between them and the monumental clash between them will be one of the highlight clashes of the tournament.
England have made their way to the knockouts having won their group but have hardly convinced. Gareth Southgate's men secured a win against Czech Republic and Croatia, but drew with Scotland.
Germany, on the other hand, qualified from the 'Group of Death' finishing second behind France and needed a late equalizer from Leon Goretzka to finish above Portugal, who they thumped after the opening game defeat to France.
England vs Germany, Euro 2020: Dream11 prediction, head-to-head, key players, kick off time in India
Neither team have been at their best in the tournament so far but in such a game, things like form becomes irrelevant. And it will all be about the performance on the given day that will decide the outcome of the game which will see some top pros in action.
In this article, we will take a look at three player battles that could decide the fate of England vs Germany clash.
1. Harry Kane vs Mats Hummels
Harry Kane is one of the finest centre-forwards in the game right now but the England forward has not been at his best in the Euros so far. He is not only yet to open his account but his overall game has also not been up to the mark.
However, a player of his caliber can change the complexion of the game at any given time and Germany must ensure that the Spurs superstar does not enjoy himself too much.
It is quite evident that Germany have a leaky defence having conceded five goals in three games. And, their leader in defence Mats Hummels must ensure that Die Mannschaft must not repeat the same mistakes against a striker of Kane's caliber.
2. Declan Rice vs Toni Kroos
Declan Rice is a key figure for England in the middle of the park with his ability to break opponent attacks and dictate the game from deep. The West Ham star has done really well so far in the tournament and is the key reason why the three Lions have an impeccable defensive record.
However, his job against Germany will be much more difficult as he will be up against the experience and knowhow of Toni Kroos. The Real Madrid superstar is the brain of the German side and England must ensure that he is not afforded the freedom to play his natural game.
3. Luke Shaw vs Kai Havertz
Kai Havertz has been really impressive for Germany so far in the Euros and if not for him, Die Mannschaft might have been eliminated from the group stage itself. The German wonderkid has enjoyed himself in a relatively free role behind Serge Gnabry operating as false nine.
Thanks to his intelligent movement off the ball and ability on the ball, Havertz will be the biggest threat to the England defence. England boss Gareth Southgate is likely to field Luke Shaw at left-back and the Manchester United star must be at his very best to avert the danger posed by Havertz.