Euro 2020: England vs Scotland Stats Preview: Three Lions eye knockout berth

Bengaluru, June 18: England take on Scotland with an eye on a Euro 2020 knockout berth in a Group D tie at the Wembley Stadium.
The match kicks off at Saturday (June 19) 12.30 am IST and Indian audience can catch all the action live on Sony TEN 2 sports channel with live streaming available on SonyLIV and Jio network.
After beating Croatia in their opening match, the Three Lions are high on confidence and a win against Scotland will guarantee them a place in the round-of-16.
For Scotland, who lost to the Czech Republic in their opening match, another defeat will knock them out of the tournament.
With OPTA inputs, myKhel.com gives you a statistical insight into the historic rivalry between the neighbouring European countries.
● This will be the 115th match between England and Scotland, and their 100th in a competitive fixture.
● England are facing Scotland at Wembley for the 33rd time, nearly twice as many as any other fixture involving them.
● Scotland have won only one of their last 11 matches against England (D2 L8)..
● The four games played between England and Scotland this century have produced 16 goals (11 for England, 5 for Scotland).
● England won their opening match at the European Championships for the first time, beating Croatia 1-0.
● England have won all six of their matches in all competitions in 2021.
● Scotland have failed to score in five of their seven matches at the European Championships.
● Scotland have the highest expected goals tally of any of the four sides in Group D so far (1.9).
● Raheem Sterling has been directly involved in 19 goals in his last 17 appearances for England (13 goals, 6 assists).
● Sterling has ended on the winning side in all 11 previous matches he has scored in for the Three Lions, the best 100 per cent win record in games scored in England's entire history. He has also played the most games for England at Wembley without losing (23 - W21 D2).
● Andrew Robertson created six chances for Scotland against Czech Republic on MD1, the most of any player in Group D so far.