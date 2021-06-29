Euro 2020: Frank de Boer quits Netherlands job after missing target

Bengaluru, June 29: Frank de Boer has stepped down from his role as the Netherlands boss after overseeing a disappointing Euro 2020 campaign.
The 51-year-old took charge of his country in late September 2020 following Ronald Koeman's departure for Barcelona.
He became the first Oranje boss to fail to win any of his first four games, but oversaw improvement in the form of eight victories and a draw from the 10 subsequent fixtures.
Netherlands vs Czech, Statistical Highlights: Czech Republic stun 10-man Netherlands
Three of those triumphs came as the Netherlands cruised through the group stages of this tournament, setting up a last-16 meeting with the Czech Republic.
But the Dutch fell short of their quarterfinal target as they lost 0-2 in Budapest, a result that has prompted De Boer to leave his role prior to a planned meeting with KNVB chiefs.
Frank de Boer stapt op als bondscoach van het Nederlands elftal.June 29, 2021
He said: "In anticipation of the evaluation, I have decided not to continue as national coach. The objective has not been achieved, that is clear.
"When I was approached to become national coach in 2020, I thought it was an honour and a challenge, but I was also aware of the pressure that would come upon me from the moment I was appointed, that pressure is only increasing now, and that isn't a healthy situation for me, nor for the squad in the run-up to such an important match for Dutch football on its way to World Cup qualification.
"I want to thank everyone, of course the fans and the players. My compliments also to the management who have created a real top sports climate here on campus."
The Netherlands sit a point behind group leaders Turkey in their Qatar 2022 FIFA World Cup qualification section ahead of a triple-header of fixtures in September.
De Boer had a contract through the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar, but ended his term prematurely.
The former Netherlands defender''s management career had got off to a flying start when he led Ajax to four straight Eredivisie league titles from 2011-14, but went downhill when he moved overseas.
He was fired in 2016 after only 85 days in charge of Inter Milan and lasted just 10 weeks at Crystal Palace in 2017 before being ousted after the team lost its first four Premier League games without scoring a goal.
De Boer had a successful first season with MLS team Atlanta United, but parted company with the team two months ago after a poor re-start to the COVID-19-hit season.
(With OPTA inputs)