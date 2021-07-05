Euro 2020, Italy vs Spain: Dream11 prediction, head-to-head, key players, kick off time in India

Bengaluru, July 5: The first semi-final of the Euro 2020 will see two footballing giants Italy and Spain locking horns at the Wembley Stadium in London on Tuesday (July 6). Italy have won the European Championship just once in their glorious football history and that was back in 1968.
Roberto Mancini's side looks more than capable of putting an end to the nation's 53-year wait for European supremacy. The Azzurri have all the momentum in the world with them having won 15 games in a row and remaining 32 games unbeaten. They also knocked out the world number one Belgium side in the quarter final and will be the favourite when they take on La Roja.
Euro 2020, Italy vs Spain: Three key battles that could decide outcome of the match
Spain, three time winners of the European Championship, have experience but they have been in and out of form in the tournament. They needed a penalty shootout against a 10-man Switzerland side to make it to the semis. However, they scored five goals in each of their previous two games and can make things very tough for the Azzurri on their day.
Match Details
Date: July 7, 2021 (IND)
Time: 12:30 am (IST)
Venue: Wembley Stadium, London, England
TV Channel: Sony Ten 2 SD & HD
Live streaming: SonyLIV and JioTV
Key Players to Watch
Italy: Italy are not reliant on any single player and that has been quite evident in the Euros so far. However, they must keep up their strong presence in midfield against Spain if they want to control the game. Chelsea midfielder Jorginho has been absolutely brilliant for Italy and needs to keep up his excellent form against Spain.
Busquets unsure of Spain future as he eyes Euro 2020 glory
Spain: Sergio Busquets' role in this Spanish team is quintessential and that was evident in Spain's first two group stage games when he was missing due to testing positive for Covid 19. The Barcelona midfield maestro needs to come up with a top notch showing if Spain have to salvage a win against Italy.
Head to Head Record
Italy - Wins: 9
Draw: 12
Spain - Wins: 12
Last meeting: Spain 3-0 Italy (02 Sep 2017)
Spain always had self-belief despite Euro 2020 critics, claims Oyarzabal
Dream11 Prediction
Considering the stakes of the game and with the football heritage the two nations boast, this game will be a hard one to predict. But, Italy certainly have the upper hand over Spain thanks to their superior form and consistency.
Italy Predicted Line-up (4-3-3): Gianluigi Donnarumma; Alessandro Florenzi, Leonardo Bonucci, Giorgio Chiellini, Emerson Palmieri; Nicolo Barella, Jorginho, Marco Verratti; Federico Chiesa, Ciro Immobile, Lorenzo Insigne
Spain Predicted Line-up (4-3-3): Unai Simón; Cesar Azpilicueta, Eric García, Aymeric Laporte, Jordi Alba; Koke, Sergio Busquets, Pedri; Ferran Torres, Alvaro Morata, Dani Olmo
My Dream11 Team
Goalkeeper - Gianluigi Donnarumma
Defenders - Cesar Azpilicueta, Jordi Alba, Giorgio Chiellini (Vice-captain)
Midfielders - Nicolo Barella, Jorginho, Ferran Torres, Lorenzo Insigne
Strikers - Alvaro Morata, Ciro Immobile (Captain)