Euro 2020: Italy vs Spain Stats Highlights: Azzurri shoots out La Roja to enter final

Bengaluru, July 7: Italy beat Spain 4-2 in penalties at Wembley after the two sides were locked 1-1 at the end of regulation/extra time to enter the final of the Euro 2020.
After a goalless first half, Italy broke the deadlock in the 6oth minute when a fast-paced break begun by goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma ended with the ball falling for Federico Chiesa, who cut in from the left and curled in a superb finish.
Spain levelled 10 minutes from time when Alvaro Morata, played a clever one-two with Dani Olmo to open up the Italian defence and calmly slot home to take his team into extra time for the third successive game.
However, Morata himself turned the villain in the penalties as his spot-kick was saved by Donnarumma as the Azzurri extended their unbeaten run to 33 games to set up a clash with either England or Denmark in Sunday's final at the same venue.
With OPTA/Stats Perform inputs, myKhel.com takes you to the statistical highlight of the match.
● Italy have now reached their 10th major tournament final, progressing to the final of the European Championships for the fourth time (also 6 World Cup finals). Indeed, only Germany (14) have participated in more major tournament finals amongst European nations than Italy.
● Spain have failed to progress from a semifinal at a major tournament for the first time in their history, having reached the final from each of their previous five semifinal appearances.
● This was the 10th occasion both Spain and Italy have competed in a penalty shootout at a major tournament, more than any other European nations. It was the second time the two sides have faced off in a shootout at a major tournament (Spain won in 2008), with each side now picking up a victory apiece.
● Italy versus Spain (10) became the most played fixture amongst European nations in major tournament history.
● This was the ninth time Italy have gone to extra time at the EURO's, more than any other team, while Spain equalled the record for extra time appearances at a single edition of the competition (3 - level with Portugal in 2016).
● Italy have scored 12 goals at Euro 2020, their joint-highest total at a major tournament alongside World Cup 2006, World Cup 1982, and World Cup 1934. Indeed, Spain have scored 13 goals at Euro 2020, their best goal return at a single edition of the European Championships.
● Italy became just the second side in European Championship history to have as many as five different players score 2+ goals at a single edition of the competition (Chiesa, Pessina, Insigne, Immobile & Locatelli), after France in 2000.
● Alvaro Morata has scored more goals at the European Championships than any other Spain player (6), overtaking Fernando Torres' five goals. In fact, Morata became the first ever Spanish player to score for club and country at Wembley Stadium.
● Federico Chiesa has scored twice in his last three games for Italy, more than in his first 28 appearances for the Azzurri combined (1).