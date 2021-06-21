Euro 2020: Italy vs Wales, Statistical Highlights: Wales through to last-16 despite loss to Mancini's men

Bengaluru, 20: Italy continued their dominant run as they made it three wins from three games at the ongoing edition of the Euro Championships.
Euro 2020: Italy 1-0 Wales: Imperious Azzurri cap perfect group campaign
Heading into the game with their progression from Group A already assured, Roberth Mancini's men notched up a 1-0 win over Wales at the Stadio Olimpico in Rome on Sunday.
Italy had already reached the knockout stages. Meanwhile, despite the loss to Italy, Wales still reached the knockout stages. Wales have now entered the knockout stages in all three of their appearances at major tournaments, that includes, 1958 World Cup, Euro 2016 and Euro 2020.
Italy who had won both their previous matches, made eight changes to their starting XI. Matteo Pessina found the winner in the 39th minute, to ensure three wins on the trot for Mancini's men.
With OPTA inputs, myKhel.com looks at the statistical highlights of the Italy vs Wales match played in Rome on Sunday.
● Italy are now unbeaten in 30 matches in all competitions (W25 D5) since losing against Portugal in September 2018, equalling the longest unbeaten run in their history, which was set between 1935 and 1939.
● Wales have lost six of their seven competitive matches against Italy (W1), including all five that took place outside Wales.
● Italy have kept a clean sheet in each of their last 11 matches in all competitions, only going on a longer run once before in their history - 12 games without conceding between 1972 and 1974.
● Despite losing today, Wales have now reached the knockout stages in all three of their appearances at major tournaments (1958 World Cup, EURO 2016 and EURO 2020).
● Italy have kept a clean sheet in 22 of their 41 European Championship matches (54%), three more than any other side (Germany, 18).
● Italy made eight changes to their starting XI for this match, their joint-most between games at a major tournament (Euros + World Cup).
● Aged 20 years and 279 days, Wales' Ethan Ampadu became the second-youngest player to be sent off in a European Championship match after John Heitinga (20 years 217 days) for the Netherlands vs Czech Republic in 2004, while Ampadu is the outright youngest to be shown a straight red.
● Italy's Marco Verratti led all players in this match for touches (136), passes completed (103), chances created (5) and tackles (4), as well as assisting the only goal of the game.