Euro 2020: Peter Schmeichel critical of match resumption

By Pti

Copenhagen, June 13: Former Denmark goalkeeper Peter Schmeichel has criticized the decision to resume Saturday's European Championship game after Christian Eriksen collapsed on the field and needed CPR.

Eriksen remains stable in hospital, has sent greetings to team-mates

Schmeichel says it was "a ridiculous decision" by the governing body of European soccer to complete the game between Denmark and Finland.

The Euro 2020 match was suspended for about 90 minutes after Eriksen needed lengthy medical treatment before being taken to a hospital. Finland eventually won 1-0.

Euro 2020, Denmark vs Finland: Statistical Highlights

Governing body UEFA gave Denmark the option to resume playing on Sunday but the team chose to complete the game Saturday. Schmeichel tells BBC Radio Five live that UEFA should have worked out "a different scenario and shown a little bit of compassion."

Schmeichel's son is Denmark goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel.

Comments

Sunday, June 13, 2021, 18:20 [IST]
