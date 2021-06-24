Euro 2020 Polish sensation attracting interest from Manchester United: Things to know about him

Bengaluru, June 24: Manchester United are keeping their tabs open for Euro 2020 headline-maker Poland starlet Kacper Kozlowski, as per a report in Calciomercato.
The 17-year-old beat Jude Bellingham's six-day-old record to become the youngest ever player to feature at the European Championships recently. He appeared in two games in the competition and did not disappoint the fans, with him getting praise from his manager and teammates.
Here are a couple of things you need to know about him:
1. His career so far
The young midfielder plays for Polish first division side Pogon Szczecin. He made his first-team debut for the club at just 15 but has established himself as a core part of the first team only since last season. He featured in 20 games last season in all competitions netting one goal and providing three assists showing he is very much ready for the senior game.
2. Playing position
The Polish teenager is a versatile midfielder and can work in a number of positions. He is primarily an attacking midfielder and has mostly played as a number 10 for both club and country in recent times. However, he has admitted that he can even play a deeper role and even as a holding midfielder if required.
3. Clubs linked
United are not the only European giants keeping their tabs open for him. The likes of Juventus, Barcelona, Borussia Dortmund and Bayer Leverkusen have also been linked with Kozlowski while some recent reports have claimed that scouts from Red Bull Salzburg, Torino and Saint-Etienne also have watched him in action.
4. Transfer Fee
The youngster's current contract runs until 2022 and it is claimed that a fee in the region of £15 million could be enough to lure him out of Poland. However, it will be interesting to see if the Polish clubs let their asset leave easily.