Euro 2020 Prediction: France still favourites; Germany closes the gap

France on top
Coming into the tournament, the model had France as the favourites to lift the trophy with a 20.5 per cent chance.
And although Didier Deschamps' side were held by Hungary last time out, Les Bleus remain firmly on track for a second consecutive final appearance at the Euros, with a 23.3 per cent chance of winning it all.
Germany moves up
Elsewhere, Germany's impressive response against Portugal has moved them into second-favourite to win Euro 2020.
The model had initially given them the fourth-highest chance ahead of the tournament (9.8 per cent), however they have now leap-frogged Spain and Belgium into second place in the overall projections (now with a 12.2 per cent chance).
England in control
In Group D, it is England who remain in command despite their frustrating draw against Scotland. Gareth Southgate's team - who were the pre-tournament favourites to win their group (64.6 per cent) - now hold a 99.9 per cent chance of qualifying, albeit with a slightly decreased probability in doing so as group winners (57.8 per cent).
In terms of their dream of going all the way, the Three Lions currently have the eighth-best chance to scoop the prize (5.8 per cent); one place better than they were ranked at pre-tournament.
Scotland in trouble
Scotland, meanwhile, head into their final game of the group stage with just a 23.9 per cent chance of qualification.
The Scots are yet to score a goal from their 30 shots in the tournament so far, and will go into the Croatia game with Group D's highest chance of finishing in last place (75.7 per cent).
Italy, Wales through
Wales, for their part, already sealed their place in the last 16, despite the loss to the Azzurri in their last group-game.
Italy, who were favoured with a 90.5 per cent chance to finish first did so in some style.