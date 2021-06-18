Football
Euro 2020: Sweden vs Slovakia Stats Preview; Knockout berth at stake in the battle of equals

By
Sweden
Sweden, who have not scored in three consecutive matches at EUROs will be hoping to break the duck.

Bengaluru, June 18: Sweden faces Slovakia in what promises to be a thrilling Group E encounter of Euro 2020 at Saint Petersburg Stadium in Russia.

The match kicks off at 6.30pm IST and Indian audience can catch the action live on Sony TEN 2 channel with live streaming available on SonyLIV and Jio TV.

A win would send Slovakia, who would like to build on the momentum gained after the surprise victory over Poland, through to the round-of-16, but they face a Sweden side who secured a surprise result of their own in holding Spain to a goalless draw.

Ahead of the match, with OPTA inputs myKhel.com throws light into the past history between the two teams.

● This will be the first meeting between Sweden and Slovakia at a major tournament.

● Slovakia have never beaten Sweden in their five previous encounters (D3 L2), with their last four games never producing more than two goals.

● Slovakia have won two games in total at the European Championships - one against Russia in 2016 and another against Poland last time out.

● Following their 2-1 victory against Poland on MD1, Slovakia will be looking to win their opening two games at a major tournament for the first time.

● Sweden have failed to score in three consecutive matches at the EUROs - their final two group games in 2016 and their opening match against Spain.

● Slovakia come into this game on a six-game unbeaten run in all competitions (W2 D4), last going longer without defeat between October 2015 - June 2016.

● Sweden have lost their second group stage match at each of their last four major tournaments.

● Milan Skriniar, who netted Slovakia's winner in their group opener against Poland, has scored three goals in his last four appearances for his national side.

● Sweden's Seb Larsson, who is 36, was the oldest player since Lothar Matthäus against Portugal in 2000 to make as many as six interceptions in a single game at the tournament (six aged 39).

● As well as scoring the game-winning goal, Skriniar also led all team-mates for touches (69), clearances (10) and blocks (two) in their MD1 victory over Poland.

MORE EURO 2020 NEWS

Story first published: Friday, June 18, 2021, 9:38 [IST]
