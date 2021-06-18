Euro 2020: Sweden vs Slovakia Stats Preview; Knockout berth at stake in the battle of equals

Bengaluru, June 18: Sweden faces Slovakia in what promises to be a thrilling Group E encounter of Euro 2020 at Saint Petersburg Stadium in Russia.
The match kicks off at 6.30pm IST and Indian audience can catch the action live on Sony TEN 2 channel with live streaming available on SonyLIV and Jio TV.
A win would send Slovakia, who would like to build on the momentum gained after the surprise victory over Poland, through to the round-of-16, but they face a Sweden side who secured a surprise result of their own in holding Spain to a goalless draw.
Ahead of the match, with OPTA inputs myKhel.com throws light into the past history between the two teams.
● This will be the first meeting between Sweden and Slovakia at a major tournament.
● Slovakia have never beaten Sweden in their five previous encounters (D3 L2), with their last four games never producing more than two goals.
● Slovakia have won two games in total at the European Championships - one against Russia in 2016 and another against Poland last time out.
● Following their 2-1 victory against Poland on MD1, Slovakia will be looking to win their opening two games at a major tournament for the first time.
● Sweden have failed to score in three consecutive matches at the EUROs - their final two group games in 2016 and their opening match against Spain.
● Slovakia come into this game on a six-game unbeaten run in all competitions (W2 D4), last going longer without defeat between October 2015 - June 2016.
● Sweden have lost their second group stage match at each of their last four major tournaments.
● Milan Skriniar, who netted Slovakia's winner in their group opener against Poland, has scored three goals in his last four appearances for his national side.
● Sweden's Seb Larsson, who is 36, was the oldest player since Lothar Matthäus against Portugal in 2000 to make as many as six interceptions in a single game at the tournament (six aged 39).
● As well as scoring the game-winning goal, Skriniar also led all team-mates for touches (69), clearances (10) and blocks (two) in their MD1 victory over Poland.