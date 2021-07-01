Euro 2020, Switzerland vs Spain: Three key battles that could decide the outcome of quaterfinal

Bengaluru, July 1: Switzerland will take on mighty Spain in the first quarter final of the Euro 2020 at Saint Petersburg Stadium in Russia on Friday 2nd July.
The Round of 16 of the tournament was thoroughly exciting for the fans and the biggest upset was caused by the Swiss side as they knocked world champions and tournament favourites France out of the tournament.
Spain, meanwhile, defeated runners-up of the the last World Cup Croatia 5-3 in extra time with the game having ended 3-3 after 90 minutes.
In this article, we will take a look at three key battles that could decide the outcome of the Euro 2020 quarterfinal, Switzerland vs Spain:
Denis Zakaria vs Sergio Busquets
Switzerland will miss their skipper and star midfielder Granit Xhaka against Spain with the Arsenal man sitting out due to suspension but they have a more than capable replacement in the form of Denis Zakaria.
The 24-year-old midfielder has been wanted by several top clubs across Europe over the last few seasons and this could be his opportunity to show the world why he is a special talent.
Zakaria has made just one appearance in the Euros from the bench and will be up against a strong test against a Spanish midfield led by none other than Barcelona and Spain legend Sergio Busquets. We have to see who comes out victorious between Zakaria's industry and work rate and Busquets' experience and know how.
Haris Seferovic vs Aymeric Laporte
Haris Seferovic has been in good form for Switzerland in the Euros so far with the Benfica striker having scored three goals in four games.
The 29-year-old is a well-rounded forward who is not only blessed with excellent finishing but also a solid work rate and ability to bring his teammates into the game.
The Spanish defence has not been at their best in the Euros so far but Aymeric Laporte's presence at the heart of the backline has done them a world of good.
The battle between Laporte and Seferovic will be an interesting and intriguing one and the winner of this battle could decide the outcome of the game.
Manuel Akanji vs Alvaro Morata
Alvaro Morata has had his critics during the Euros and it is hardly a surprise considering the Spaniard's wasteful nature in front of the goal sometimes.
However, it cannot be denied that his presence up front and his work rate has been pivotal for La Roja and the 28-year-old also came up with the fourth goal against Croatia when his team needed him the most.
On his day, the former Real Madrid striker is one of the best players in the planet and Switzerland will hope that Friday is not one such day. Manuel Akanji has to come up with his best display in order to keep Morata away from affecting the game too much.