Euro 2020: Three England players behind Three Lions' excellent run in the tournament

Bengaluru, July 5: England have enjoyed a stunning Euro 2020 campaign so far and have only two more hurdles to overcome if they have to win their first-ever European Championship.
The Three Lions have been almost flawless so far and their form looks to be going in the upward trajectory as they approach their semi-final against Denmark. With the semis as well as the final scheduled to take place at the Wembley Stadium, the Three Lions couldn't be in a better position.
Gareth Southgate's England side have been compact defensively and very much professional in their approach towards the game. They are yet to concede a single goal and to be fair, Jordan Pickford has hardly been tested between the sticks.
In this article, we will take a look at three of the best performers for the Three Lions in the Euros so far.
Kalvin Philips
Star midfielder of Leeds United, Kalvin Phillips, has been absolutely crucial for the Three Lions in the Euros so far. The 25-year-old has started all the five games for the Three Lions in the tournament so far alongside Declan Rice in midfield and both of them have been brilliant.
With Rice alongside him playing in the more conservative central midfield role suiting him, Phillips has had the added responsibility of coming up with more industry, work rate as well as creativity. And, the 25-year-old has excelled in his task and deserves the credit for keeping Liverpool skipper Jordan Henderson out of the starting XI despite his comeback to fitness.
Luke Shaw
The 2020-21 season has been a brilliant one for Luke Shaw with the Manchester United left-back finally able to find his best form and fitness after years. And, the 25-year-old has carried his impressive form for his club to the Euros and has been one of the best players for the Three Lions.
He has started four games out of a possible five and has been excellent at both ends of the pitch. The left-back has three assists to his name and two of them came in the 4-0 win against Ukraine in the quarter-final. He has also been excellent defensively and seems to have cemented his place in the starting XI in the semis and final if England make it.
Raheem Sterling
Raheem Sterling had one of the worst seasons of his club career last time out and despite that, Gareth Southgate has kept his belief in the 26-year-old and the forward has taken the opportunity with both hands. The former Liverpool forward has been England's star man up front in the Euros and without him, the Three Lions could not have made it this far. He has three goals and one assist in the tournament so far and has looked like the most lively player in England attack.
Harry Kane has finally managed to find his scoring boots in the knockout stage but if not for Sterling's game-winning goals in the group stage, England's journey could have faced a much premature end.