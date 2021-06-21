Euro 2020: Three key battles in Czech Republic vs England

Bengaluru, June 21: England will take on Czech Republic in the final game of the European Championship group stage on Tuesday (June 22) at the Wembley Stadium.
While the group still remains wide open, both England and Czech Republic find themselves in an advantageous position with both having four points in two games.
However, Czech Republic have performed much beyond expectations and England,meanwhile have flattered to deceive so far and are fortunate that they are on four points.
Czech Republic vs England, Euro 2020: Dream11 prediction, Head to Head, key players, kick off time in India
Czech Republic started their campaign with a 2-0 win against Scotland and followed it up with a 1-1 draw against runners-up of the last World Cup Croatia.
Meanwhile, England have struggled for control and creativity but still managed a 1-0 win against Croatia in the first game and were fortunate to take one point against Scotland with Steve Clarke's side being the better of the two sides.
Here, we will take a look at three key battles that could be crucial in the game:
Tomas Kalas vs Harry Kane
Formerly of Chelsea, Kalas has spent most of his professional career in English football and currently features for Championship side Bristol City.
The 28-year-old has been a crucial part of the Czech Republic setup and his experience in English football can come handy for Jaroslav Silhavy's side against the Three Lions.
The whole England attack, including Harry Kane, has looked toothless so far in the Euros and we have to wait and see whether the scenario changes against the Czech defence led by Kalas.
Tomas Soucek vs Kalvin Phillips
England will be up against another Premier League star in Tomas Soucek when they take on Czech Republic. The 26-year-old midfielder has been a gamechanger for West Ham United following his move from Slavia Prague back in January 2020 and the combative midfielder played a key role in the Hammers' top half finish this campaign.
He will be up against Leeds United midfielder Kalvin Phillips for the battle of the midfield and it will be quite an intriguing contest considering Phillips has been one of the very few England players to have impressed in the Euros.
Patrik Schick vs Harry Maguire
England look all set to welcome Harry Maguire back to the starting XI against Czech Republic with the Manchester United skipper struggling for fitness.
Although, England have looked decent defensively so far, Maguire coming into the starting XI certainly makes them much stronger and they need to be considering they will be up against the best striker of the Euros in the form of Patrik Schick.
The 25-year-old Bayer Leverkusen forward has been enjoying his football in the Euros and will be looking to keep up his form and Maguire needs to be at his very best to keep the former Roma star silent.