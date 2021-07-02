Euro 2020: Ukraine vs England Stats Preview; Three Lions have the advantage

Bengaluru, July 2: England take on Ukraine in the last quarterfinal tie of Euro 2020 at the Olympic Stadium in Rome.
The match kicks off on Sunday (July 4) at 12.30am IST and will be shown live on Sony TEN 2 SD/HD channels with live streaming available on SonyLIV and Jio.
England have lost just one of their seven meetings with Ukraine in all competitions (W4 D2), going down 0-1 in October 2009 in a World Cup qualifier.
With OPTA/Stats Perform inputs, myKhel.com gives you a statistical preview of the match.
• The last two games between the sides have finished level, with this the first meeting since September 2013 (0-0 in Kiev).
• England and Ukraine have met a major tournament once before, with the Three Lions winning 1-0 in the group stages of EURO 2012, thanks to a Wayne Rooney goal.
• Ukraine have scored just three goals in their seven meetings with England, and never more than once in a match.
• The last four meetings between the sides have produced just four goals in total (2 each).
• Each of England's previous three quarterfinal matches at the European Championship have gone to extra time and penalties - after progressing from the first of these against Spain in 1996, England lost in penalty shootouts against Portugal in 2004 and Italy in 2012.
• England are only the second side in European Championship history not to concede in any of their first four games of an edition of the tournament, after Germany in 2016.
• Ukraine's only previous quarterfinal appearance in a major tournament ended in a 0-3 defeat to Italy in the 2006 World Cup.
• Ukraine have won two of their last three European Championship matches, more than they had in their first seven in the competition (W1 L6).
• Coming into the quarterfinal matches, only Italy (2.1) have a lower expected goals conceded total than England (2.7) at EURO 2020.
• Raheem Sterling has scored three of England's four goals at EURO 2020 so far, while only two players have ever scored more for the Three Lions in a single edition at the tournament - Alan Shearer in 1996 (5) and Wayne Rooney in 2004 (4).
• Andriy Yarmolenko has either scored (two) or assisted (three) five of Ukraine's eight Euro 2020 goals.
• Indeed, five goal involvements is level with Andriy Shevchenko (4 goals, 1 assist) for the most by a Ukraine player at major tournaments.