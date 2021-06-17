Football
Euro 2020: Ukraine vs North Macedonia Stats Preview: History beckons Pandev

By
North Macedonia
North Macedonia's Goran Pandev could create more history if he scores against Ukraine.

Bengaluru, June 17: Ukraine takes on North Macedonia in what is a must-win game for both the sides in the Group C encounter of Euro 2020 at the National Arena in Bucharest, Hungary.

The match kicks off at 6.30pm IST on Thursday (June 17) and will be shown live on Sony TEN 2 channel with live streaming available on SonyLIV and Jio TV.

Ukraine lost 2-3 to the Netherlands in their opening encounter while Macedonia suffered 1-2 reversal against Austria and as such a loss will knock either of them out of knockout-berth contention.

With OPTA inputs, myKhel.com gives you more insight into history and rivalry between these two nations.

• Ukraine have beaten North Macedonia in both of their competitive encounters prior to this match (1-0 at home and 2-0 away, in qualifiers for Euro 2016).

• Ukraine and North Macedonia's four previous meetings have only produced four goals (3 for Ukraine, 1 for North Macedonia).

• Ukraine have lost each of their last six matches at the European Championship finals, the joint-longest run in the competition's history alongside Yugoslavia (six straight defeats from 1968-1984).

• North Macedonia suffered defeat in their first ever match at the European Championships in a 3-1 loss to Austria. The last nation to lose their first two matches in the tournament was Albania at EURO 2016.

• Ukraine have lost six of their seven matches at the European Championships (86%), the worst losing percentage of any nation to play at least five matches at the tournament.

• North Macedonia's 1-3 loss to Austria was their first defeat by more than one goal since losing 0-2 to Poland in October 2019.

• All four of Ukraine's goals at the European Championships have been scored in the second half, attempting 37 efforts at goal without success in the first half of matches.

• North Macedonia's Goran Pandev - who has scored 20 more goals than any other North Macedonian player in history (38) - netted his first international goal on August 21, 2002 against Malta in a friendly, 11 days before Ukrainian centre-half Illia Zabarnyi was born (September 1, 2002).

• Only current manager Andriy Shevchenko (48) has scored more goals for Ukraine than Andriy Yarmolenko (41).

• North Macedonia's Pandev scored his nation's first-ever goal at a major tournament in their first game against Austria. The 37-year-old striker would become the oldest player to ever score in consecutive matches in the same European Championship tournament.

Story first published: Thursday, June 17, 2021, 11:37 [IST]
