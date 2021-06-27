Euro 2020: Wales vs Denmark, Statistical Highlights: Dolberg nets double as Danes march into quarters

Bengaluru, June 26: Denmark stormed into the Euro 2020 quarter-finals with a thumping 4-0 win over Wales in Amsterdam on Wednesday.
Kasper Dolberg put up a match-winning performance at his old stomping ground as he struck a brace to see Denmark become the first team to seal a quarterfinal berth.
The former Ajax striker handed Denmark the lead in the 27th minute and doubled it just after half-time. Coming into the side in place of injured Yussuf Poulsen, Dolberg became the first Denmark player to score twice in a Euro knockout game since Henrik Larsen in 1992.
14 days ago Christian Eriksen collapsed in Copenhagen during Denmark's game against Finland. The side has come a long way since that traumatic incident to enter the quarterfinals of the European Championship.
Furthermore, Denmark, who had won the coveted crown in 1992, became the first team in the history of the tournament to reach the knockout stages of the event after losing their first two group games.
Meanwhile, Wales is the first team to receive two red cards in a single edition of the tournament, since Switzerland and Russia in 2004.
While this is the end of the road for Wales in the tournament, Denmark will either face the Netherlands or the Czech Republic in their last-eight match.
With OPTA inputs, myKhel.com looks at the statistical highlights of the Wales vs Denmark match played in Amsterdam on Saturday.
● Denmark have won each of their last four competitive meetings with Wales in a run stretching back to June 1999, with today's clash the first meeting between the sides in a major tournament.
● Wales have lost consecutive major tournament matches for the first time in their history (World Cup/Euros).
● Wales are the first team to receive two red cards in a single edition of the European Championship since Russia and Switzerland in 2004.
● Denmark have scored more goals from outside the box than any other side at EURO 2020 (3), while since 1980 only France (5 in 1984) and Belgium (4 in 2016) have scored more from distance in a single edition of the competition.
● Denmark have registered consecutive wins within a single major tournament (World Cup/Euros) for the first time since the 1986 World Cup.
● Denmark are the first team to score 4+ goals in consecutive matches in European Championship history.
● Wales have lost consecutive competitive matches for the first time since June 2019 (vs Croatia and Hungary). This 0-4 defeat was their heaviest loss in a competitive match since a 1-6 thrashing by Serbia in September 2012 (1-6).
● Mikkel Damsgaard has been involved in seven goals in his six appearances in all competitions for the Danes (3 goals, 4 assists).Damsgaard (20 years 358 days) became the youngest player to assist a goal in a EURO knock-out game since Cristiano Ronaldo in 2004 vs Netherlands (19 years 146 days).
● Since the start of 2019, only Christian Eriksen (11) has scored more goals in all competitions for Denmark than Kasper Dolberg (8).Dolberg (23 years 263 days) became the youngest player to score for Denmark in the knockout stages of the European Championships.
● Kasper Dolberg became the second Denmark player to score two goals in a knockout game at a major tournament (World Cup/Euros) after Henrik Larsen v Netherlands at Euro 1992.