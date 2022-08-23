Europa League 2022-23, Group Stage Draw: Date, Time in India, Teams, Pots and Live Streaming Info

UEL Draw Date, Time, Telecast and Live Streaming Info
Date: Friday, August 26, 2022
Time: 1 PM CEST | 11 AM GMT | 12 PM BST | 4:30 PM IST
Telecast and Live Streaming: UEFA Europa League Website
UEL Group Stage Draw Rules
1. 32 clubs are seeded into four groups of eight in accordance with the club coefficient rankings established at the beginning of the season and with the principles set by the Club Competitions Committee.
2. Clubs from the same association cannot be drawn against each other. Further restrictions will be announced before the draw.
3. Pairing of clubs from same country: To ensure that paired clubs from the same country (including UEFA Europa Conference League participants) have different kick-off times where possible, the eight groups will be distinguished by colour: Groups A to D red and Groups E to H blue.
a) For example, when a paired club is drawn in one of the red groups, the other paired club - once drawn - will be automatically assigned to one of the blue groups.
Coutesy: UEFA
UEL 2022-23 Group Stage Teams and Pots
|Team (Country)
|Pot No.
|Roma (Italy)
|1
|Manchester United (England)
|1
|Arsenal (England)
|1
|Lazio (Italy)
|1
|Braga (Portugal)
|1
|Feyenoord (Netherlands)
|1 or 2
|Rennes (France)
|1 or 2
|Real Sociedad (Spain)
|2 or 3
|Real Betis (Spain)
|2 or 3
|Union Berlin (Germany)
|2, 3 or 4
|Freiburg (Germany)
|2, 3 or 4
|Nantes (France)
|2, 3 or 4
|Monaco (France)
|2
|Sturm Graz (Austria)
|3 or 4
|Union Saint-Gilloise (Belgium)
|4
|Midtjylland (Denmark)
|2 or 3
Teams and Pots will be finalized after the UEL play-off rounds.
UEL 2022/23 Group Stage Match Dates
|Matchday
|Date
|1
|8 September 2022
|2
|15 September 2022
|3
|6 October 2022
|4
|13 October 2022
|5
|27 October 2022
|6
|3 November 2022