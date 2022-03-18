Football
Barcelona handed Eintracht Frankfurt test in Europa League quarter-finals

By
Xavi
Xavi has steered Barcelona through to the last eight of the Europa League, and now the Catalan giants must tackle a Bundesliga outfit.

London, March 18: Barcelona can begin to plot their route to the Europa League final after learning which teams stand in the way of them reaching the Seville showpiece.

Xavi's side must tackle Bundesliga outfit Eintracht Frankfurt in the quarter-finals, before the winner of that tie goes on to tackle West Ham or Lyon in the semi-finals.

This competition represents the last realistic chance for Barcelona to finish the season with silverware, given they are out of the Copa del Rey and trail Real Madrid by 15 points in La Liga.

Europa League 2021-22, Quarter-Final & Semi-Final Draw: Date, Time in India, Teams, Live Streaming InfoEuropa League 2021-22, Quarter-Final & Semi-Final Draw: Date, Time in India, Teams, Live Streaming Info

Head coach Xavi was appointed in November, succeeding Ronald Koeman, and his side edged past Galatasaray at the last-16 stage as goals from Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Pedri earned a 2-1 second-leg win in Istanbul following a goalless first leg.

Eintracht booked their last-eight place by getting the better of another Spanish side, Real Betis, on Thursday.

Galatasaray 1-2 Barcelona (1-2 agg): Xavi's side recover to book quarterfinal spotGalatasaray 1-2 Barcelona (1-2 agg): Xavi's side recover to book quarterfinal spot

It took an own goal in the 120th minute from Guido Rodriguez to secure a 1-1 draw on the night and a 3-2 aggregate success for Eintracht, who won the UEFA Cup in 1980 but cannot match Barcelona's European heritage.

Barcelona have won the European Cup or Champions League five times, but they have never lifted the trophy in the UEFA Cup or Europa League.

The clash of West Ham and Lyon promises to be a gripping tie between English and French rivals, while RB Leipzig of the Bundesliga will take on Serie A's Atalanta.

Scottish giants Rangers, who have knocked out Borussia Dortmund and Red Star Belgrade in the previous two rounds, will face Portuguese side Braga.

The quarter-final ties will be played over two legs, on April 7 and 14, with the semi-finals on April 28 and May 5. The Estadio Ramon Sanchez-Pizjuan stages the final on May 18.

Europa League quarter-final draw

RB Leipzig v Atalanta

Eintracht Frankfurt v Barcelona

West Ham v Lyon

Braga v Rangers

Semi-final draw

RB Leipzig/Atalanta v Braga/Rangers

West Ham/Lyon v Eintracht Frankfurt/Barcelona


Story first published: Friday, March 18, 2022, 19:00 [IST]
