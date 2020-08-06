Europe’s top five teams to score most number of goals in respective leagues this season

Bengaluru, Aug 6: The dust has settled in Europe's top five domestic leagues and here are some of the best stats of this unprecedented season.
In the top five leagues, there have been several sides who may not have clinched silverware however has presented some of the best attacking displays ever.
Here we have taken a look at those five teams who have had the most potent attacks in world football last season in the top five leagues that include - Premier League, Serie A, Ligue 1, La Liga and Bundesliga.
5) Liverpool - 85 goals
The Premier League winners enjoyed a remarkable campaign to secure the Premier League with a record seven games to spare and collecting 99 points in the league. Their key to success was once again a deadly front trio.
Liverpool's frontline is arguably the strongest in the world, with a cast led by Salah and supported by Firmino and Mane. The trio scored more than half of their total of 85 Premier League goals and no wonder they ran through the opposition in the league.
4) Barcelona – 86 goals
Despite a struggling campaign under the leadership of two managers, Valverde and now Setien, the Catalan side managed to end the campaign having the best goal-scoring chart in Spain and fourth-best in Europe's top five leagues.
It was the fifth successive season that they have outscored the rest of Spain’s top tier however with a sensational Lionel Messi in charge - this looks like a normal situation. His tally of 25 league goals was his lowest for more than a decade but was enough to be La Liga's leading scorer for a fourth consecutive year.
3) Atalanta – 98 goals
The Italian side have been one of Europe's most exciting teams over the last few seasons, with their attacking football under Gian Piero Gasperini drawing praise from all around.
They qualified for the Champions League last season for the first time and again this season, they have had a decent campaign finishing third in the league. Just like last season, this term they too have scored the most number of goals in the league, with all Duvan Zapata, Luis Muriel and Josip Ilicic contributing with more than 15 league goals each.
2) Bayern Munich – 100 goals
Despite their initial struggle in the league, under the leadership of Hansi Flick since November, the German side managed to put in some of the best-attacking displays in the league which saw them flawlessly marching to their eighth consecutive Bundesliga title. The club was just one goal shy of their own all-time goal scoring record. Lewandowski once again produced one of the best seasons of his career with 34 league goals while Muller broke the Bundesliga assist record with 21 assists to help the cause.
1) Manchester City – 102 goals
Pep Guardiola's defence of the Premier League title finally failed despite the club scoring once again the most number of goals over Europe in the domestic league. City produced some shock results throughout the campaign with the defence failing a number of times. Although, there was no shortage of goals or excitement in matches. Their list of notable wins includes an 8-0 win over Watford and five 5-0 victories in separate occasions throughout the campaign.