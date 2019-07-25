Everton enter the race for Arsenal target Zaha

Bengaluru, July 25: Arsenal are set to face some pretty serious competition from fellow Premier League side Everton in the race to sign Ivory Coast international Wilfried Zaha before next month’s deadline.
According to reports in England, the Toffees are set to hold talks with Crystal Palace some time this week regarding a deal for Zaha, who Palace value at a whopping £80M.
This will come as bad news for Arsenal, who are also in the hunt for the player for quite some time as per reports, and it seems like they’ll have to fend off some pretty strong competition in the form of Everton if they are to sign the player this summer.
It looks certain that Zaha's future does not belong at Crystal Palace and the race for his signature is heating up with the deadline drawing closer.
The Ivorian has managed to establish himself as one of the most dangerous and exciting forwards in the Premier League in recent years and it’s not very difficult to see why clubs as big as Arsenal and Everton are to interested in signing him.
Given Arsenal’s options in attack, they don't need Zaha as much as they require reinforcements in defence. They are shambolic defensively and with skipper Laurent Koscielny looking to seek a move out of the Emirates, the Gunners' need for defensive additions should only increase further.
Whereas in attack, they are not much short of quality with strikers like Aubameyang and Lacazette leading the line. On the wings, they have the likes of Mkhitaryan, Iwobi and Ozil who are all quality players.
However, it seems evident that Unai Emery is desperate for Zaha but they must try to make the deal as soon as possible to avoid missing out on their primary target.