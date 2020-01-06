Everton in pole position to sign Real Madrid attacker James Rodriguez

Bengaluru, Jan 6: The payoff from hiring Carlo Ancelotti as manager has surely started to show for Everton as in the last one month several high-profile names have already been linked with the Premier League side.
The latest name to be associated with them now is Real Madrid attacker James Rodriguez who could arrive on loan in January as per latest reports.
Rodriguez got his big-money move to Real off the back of a sensational 2014 World Cup in Brazil. Though, despite a good start, he's slipped down the pecking order in the Spanish capital. He has started in just four La Liga matches for Los Blancos and has spent the past two months on the sidelines through injury this term.
He has not had a smooth time at Madrid since Zidane's arrival and even spent a couple of season at loan playing for Bayern, where Ancelotti was manager. The Colombia international now looked to be out of Zidane's future plan and to get him off the books, Madrid reportedly are now planning to cash in on.
Ancelotti has a strong rapport with the Real Madrid playmaker, having worked with him at the Bernebeu as well as during his spell at Bayern Munich and as per rumours, he is now trying to pursue him in January.
Madrid has put on a €42m price tag on the player. Everton, however, are not willing to pay that much in January but is ready to make an offer to bring him in on loan until the end of the season, with a view to a permanent move.
How can he improve the squad?
Part of the Everton's arrangement to designate Ancelotti was his strong reputation with football's top talent and Everton's link-up with such high profile names is the effect of it. James has declined in the last couple of seasons but he could be an effective option for a team like Everton.
Most of his best football has come whilst working under Ancelotti and the Italian could be the perfect man to revive his career. He hence may be tempted by the opportunity to work with his former boss. Alongside with Yerry Mina, Rodriguez's countryman also at the club, it could be another motivation for him to make the move.
Everton dont have many options in the attacking midfield role with only Siggurdson as their best creative output. His inclusion would provide more flair and productivity to the side. Plus Rodriguez is a serial winner and that would work as a bonus to the Everton side who dont have many examples like. It would also provide a big statement to the other top sides in terms of future aspirations.