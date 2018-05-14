Everton and Inter eye move for Monaco target Carvalho

Bengaluru, May 14: Portuguese midfield dynamo William Carvalho could finally be set to leave Sporting Lisbon, with reports in Portugal linking the defensive midfielder to clubs in England, France and Italy.
The 26-year-old Portugal international has been at Sporting since 2010 and was also linked to a switch to Manchester United during the summer of 2013.
But he has remained at the Portuguese capital club and has become a reliable holding midfielder, with his value now set at £39million.
And now, according to reliable Portuguese outlet A Bola, Everton, Monaco and Inter Milan are all poised to make bids for the 43-cap international, who wants to leave the club.
At 26, Carvalho appears to be at a crossroads age in his career and has the experience to make the step up to a more challenging league which he probably should have and could have done much earlier.
Sam Allardyce claimed last week that he has already made plans for next season, with a year left to run on his Everton contract, but reports claim that the Toffees are set to axe the former England manager.
Inter Milan have their future in their hands when they face Lazio in the final game of the Serie A season.
They are three points behind Lazio but will face the Roman side on the final matchday and a win means they will qualify for the Champions League thanks to a better head to head record.
Inter have spent plenty of cash in order to revive their glory days and missing a Champions League spot will be a big blow to them as well as to their ambitions of landing top players like Carvalho.
Monaco, on the other hand, are certain to make the Champions League and will also be able to pay more wages than either Inter or Everton and Carvalho's preferred destination could well be the Ligue 1 side.
They are currently second, 15 points behind Paris Saint-Germain and two ahead of Lyon and three ahead of Marseille.
However, Everton could also hope that the attraction of Premier League football gets them their target as they can offer neither Champions League football nor Europa League football.
