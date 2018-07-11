Everton join the race for Crystal Palace star Zaha

Bengaluru, July 11: Everton have joined Tottenham and Borussia Dortmund in the race to land Wilfried Zaha, according to reports.
Reports claim that the new Toffees boss Marco Silva is a huge admirer of the Crystal Palace winger, and believes that taking him to Goodison Park would be seen as a huge statement of intent.
However, reports on Tuesday (July 10) claim that Bundesliga giants Borussia Dortmund are also keen on the 25-year-old, who has rejected a new £125,000-a-week contract at Selhurst Park.
Spurs are long-term admirers of the Ivory Coast international but have so far not been prepared to meet the Eagles' £70million valuation for the Ivorian wizard.
The price tag could also put off Everton, who are looking to offload players to raise funds to strengthen the squad.
Former Crystal Palace winger Yannick Bolasie could be sold to help fund a tilt at Zaha if he decides to leave South London this summer.
Bolasie is currently in Austria with the rest of the Toffees squad for their week-long training camp but has been linked with a move to Turkish side Fenerbache. However, Everton believe that £70million is way too much for Zaha and Dortmund also believe the same.
Everton are meanwhile set for talks with Ademola Lookman, who is being chased by RB Leipzig after impressing during his loan spell last season.
Leipzig chief Ralf Rangnick claims the former Charlton kid is keen on continuing his career in Germany.
But Silva and director of football Marcel Brands have earmarked Lookman as an integral part of the club’s future and are desperate for him to stay.
Meanwhile, young Everton striker Henry Onyekuru departed Goodison Park this week to join Galatasaray on a season-long loan deal.
Everton missed out on Jack Wilshere as the former Arsenal star chose West Ham United as his destination over the Merseyside club but Marco Silva is desperately trying to improve on the squad he took over from Sam Allardyce.
Get breaking news alerts. Subscribe to MyKhel.
Play Fantasy Football on myKhel. Win daily prizes and challenge your friends