Everton linked with Chelsea starlet Armando Broja

Bengaluru, February 7: Everton had an eventful January transfer window which certainly did not start on a positive note as the club's poor string of performance saw Rafael Benitez facing the axe.
The Toffees also saw one of their best players Lucas Digne being snapped up by Aston Villa. But, the appointment of Frank Lampard as coach and the deadline day double signing of Dele Alli and Donny van de Beek has lifted the mood around Goodison Park.
Everton fans have every reason to be optimistic following the appointment of Lampard who did a commendable job as the manager of Chelsea in the past.
The former England midfielder was eventually sacked by the Blues for not managing to get the right results, but he did a fantastic job at Stamford Bridge promoting the young players to the first team and making a few great signings as well.
With Lampard at the helm at the blue half of Merseyside, the Toffees have been strongly linked with a move for one of the brightest prospects of Chelsea in Armando Broja.
The 20-year-old has been impressive this season in the Premier League for Southampton on loan from Chelsea and has also attracted interest from both Leeds United as well as the Saints who are keen to make the deal a permanent one.
Everton's biggest issue over the past few years has been lack of consistency up front. They have struggled for goals in the absence of Dominic Calvert-Lewin or when the 24-year-old goes through a tough phase.
Richarlison, despite all the hype surrounding him, has not managed to inspire on a weekly basis. And, with Calvert-Lewin being linked strongly with an exit with Arsenal claimed to be chasing his signature, Everton need someone up front to sole their goal-scoring issues.
Broja has scored seven goals in 22 games for Southampton this season despite sharing the starting role with the likes of Che Adams, Adam Armstrong and Shane Long.
Broja has been the top scorer for Ralph Ralph Hasenhuttl's side across all competitions which speaks volumes regarding his potential. Just 20 years of age right now, the Albania international has a bright future ahead of himself and that could well be at Everton.
Thomas Tuchel has hailed his on-loan striker publicly and might fancy keeping him at the club next season with Romelu Lukaku and Timo Werner both struggling for goals.
Also, the pressure on the German will be too much and he might even decide to sign another high-profile number nine in the summer.
Chelsea have not been particularly known for showing much trust in their academy graduates and Broja might have to settle for only a bit-part role even if he is retained next season.
Lampard, on the other hand, is the manager who gave him his Chelsea debut which was interestingly against Everton. A reunion with his former manager could prove to be a wise move by the youngster.