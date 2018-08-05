Everton loom over Arsenal’s ‘free to leave’ Danny Welbeck

Bengaluru, August 5: World Cup semi-finalist Danny Welbeck might already be on his way out of Arsenal. Gunners’ new boss Unai Emery has reportedly made it clear to the England forward about his situation and that minutes will be hard to come by for the striker.
Competing with Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Alexandre Lacazette, Welbeck is already down the pecking order to two forwards, which will make him mostly confined to the sidelines this campaign. And Emery believes a move away from the Emirates could get him more playing time.
Arsenal are prepared to make a £25m bid for Croatian defender Domagoj Vida, but the club must offload one of Shkodran Mustafi or Danny Welbeck to free up the funds first. pic.twitter.com/8hAm8piOmC— Arsenal vs Manchester City Live Stream (@Arsenal__Live) August 4, 2018
The England international has suffered a series of injuries since joining the Gunners from Manchester United in 2014 and has failed to start in over 50 per cent of his league matches in each of his four campaigns at the club. Welbeck has entered his last year on the contract with Arsenal, which makes him a liability now. Arsenal hope to gain some extra bucks from Welbeck this summer and make an additional signing to their six new recruits for the season.
Arsenal are in the running to sign £25 million-rated Croatian defender Domagoj Vida. Vida was one of the best defenders this World Cup and helped his country to their best ever finish at a FIFA World Cup. However, Arsenal will have to sell Danny Welbeck or Shkodran Mustafi to fund that bid.
Everton are currently the front-runners to sign the 27-year-old Welbeck. The departure of Wayne Rooney to the Major League Soccer has left a striker position vacant at Goodison Park. Arsenal are hopeful of commanding a £20 million transfer fee for Welbeck.
Despite his injury concerns and lack of playing time in the Premier League last campaign, Welbeck was a surprise addition to Gareth Southgate’s 23-man squad for England at the FIFA World Cup 2018 in Russia. Welbeck could rake up only 18 minutes during his time in Russia.