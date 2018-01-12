Everton manager Allardyce confirms interest in Arsenal's Walcott

London, January 12: Arsenal's Theo Walcott is closing in on a move to Everton after Sam Allardyce confirmed him as a transfer target as he attempts to boost his club's attacking options.
The striker has not started a Premier League game for the Gunners since last April and looks to have no future in North London.
The 28-year-old's contract runs until 2019 and the Gunners will not consider a loan move, while the attacker is not prepared to move abroad despite reported interest from AC Milan.
"You're all aware in our interest in Theo," Allardyce told a news conference.
"You're all aware in our interest in Theo," Allardyce told a news conference.
"If we're able to get that over the line, I'll be delighted.
"If we can get that all sorted out then that would be a great addition to join us in an attacking point of view.
"Two to three reasons : goalscoring threat, pace, experience and he's good on assists from wide in terms of his crossing.
"So if that's at all possible, that would be very nice. It's not imminent, but negotiations are going on."
If they get the all clear, Walcott will be allowed to leave the Emirates 12 years after joining from Southampton.
The Toffees and his former club Saints have both reportedly held talks with the Gunners about the England international who is open to leaving this month.
But the grapevine is that Walcott will be allowed to leave the Emirates only after Olivier Giroud and Danny Welbeck prove their fitness.
The French striker has been out with a hamstring injury and Welbeck who started against Chelsea in the EFL Cup has just returned to full fitness.