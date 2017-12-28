Everton set to sign Turkish international Tosun

Bengaluru, December 28: Liverpool stunned the whole world by signing Southampton defender Virgil van Dijk for a world record fee for a defender a few days before the January transfer window opens officially.
While, their local rivals Everton are also preparing for an action-packed January transfer window and look set to wrap up their first signing of January.
The Toffees are set to complete the £25million signing of Besiktas striker Cenk Tosun as per reports in England.
The 26-year-old was at the Blues' Finch Farm training ground on Wednesday (December 27) for a medical and to agree personal terms.
Tosun's fee to join Sam Allardyce's men will initially be £20million, rising to £25million.
The Goodison Park outfit have been searching for a striker since the departure of Romelu Lukaku to Manchester United last summer
German-born Tosun is a Turkish international but it is his form with Besiktas that has alerted Everton.
Tosun has struck 41 goals in 96 league games for the Super Lig outfit since joining from Gaziantepspor.
The Turkish international has also hit four in this season's Champions League including both goals in Besiktas' 2-1 win at Monaco.
Spurs were also interested in Tosun but Everton had the advantage over the north London club as they could offer his more first-tea football while at Spurs, he would have been the shadow of Harry Kane, the best striker in the Premier League and probably in the world as well.
Over the years at Besiktas, Tosun has grown into a brilliant striker and now he is at the top of his name and should be a hit in the Premier League too.