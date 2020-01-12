Football
Everton target Brazil star Everton Soares - Is it a good deal?

By
Everton Soares

Bengaluru, January 12: Merseyside club Everton are lining up a £25million transfer bid for Gremio forward Everton Soares as per reports in England.

The versatile Brazilian attacker has been linked strongly with a host of clubs across Europe in recent times but a move never materialized. Arsenal were strongly linked with the 23-year-old on a number of occasions and tried to sign him last summer as well but they opted to sign Nicolas Pepe from LOSC Lille on a club record fee.

The Brazilian international has also been strongly linked with a lot of clubs in Italy in recent times and Napoli were one of the biggest suitors of the forward. Carlo Ancelotti reportedly rates the 23-year-old very highly and wants him at Everton to bolster his attack. It is reported that the Italian gaffer has urged the club's hierarchy to sign the Brazilian forward.

A move to Goodison Park will see the 23-year-old link up with his compatriots and international teammates Richarlison and Bernard. Both Everton and Richarlison have become key figures in the Brazil national side in the past couple of years or so and both of them were influential in taking Brazil to Copa America glory in the summer.

Everton was one of the best performers for the Selecao in the tournament as he won the Golden Boot and also made the Team of the Tournament. The 23-year-old is a versatile attacker who can play on either flank as well as a centre-forward.

However, he offers the biggest amount of threat when he features on the left-flank and at Everton, he would bring a lot of quality.

It is claimed that Carlo Ancelotti is looking to make wholesale changes to his attack and Richarlison and Dominic Calvert-Lewin could well be the sole survivor of the overhaul which means Everton Soares could make the left-flank of his won with Richarlison being preferred as a centre-forward.

Everton Soares had a decent season for Gremio in 2019 as he scored a total of 15 goals and seven assists. The 23-year-old is a goalscorer from midfield, exactly what Everton are lacking at the moment. Players like Theo Walcott, Bernard, Alex Iwobi and others have all struggled to perform behind the striker and Everton Soares looks like a solid upgrade on them.


Sunday, January 12, 2020, 11:38 [IST]
