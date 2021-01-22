Everton want Bayern Munich young ace Joshua Zirkzee: Sensible move by manager Carlo Ancelotti?

Bengaluru, Jan 22: Bayern Munich youngster Joshua Zirkzee could be on his way out of Germany this month with Everton looking to sign the youngster on loan for the remainder of the season. The Netherlands Under-21 star is now out of the Bayern first-team picture and looks set to leave.
With Dominic Calvert-Lewin and Richarlison struggling with niggling injuries and Moise Kean and Theo Walcott out on loan, Carlo Ancelotti wants a back up forward. The 19-year-old hence has emerged as a potential option for Everton.
Zirkzee's Bayern career so far
The Dutch forward was handed a debut against Tottenham Hotspur in the final group stage match of the Champions League in 2019. Since then he has played just 17 games for the senior side, finding the back of the net on four occasions and securing one assist in the process across all competitions. Unsurprisingly Lewandowski's presence has stopped him having the regular game time. Plus, since the arrival of Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting this season, he has dropped down further and it is unlikely to change very soon.
What will he bring to Everton?
Everton reportedly see Zirkzee as a backup option for striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin. The English forward has been in superb form this season and his recent injury has shown that Ancelotti may struggle without his presence. But the Bayern youngster showed signs of promise as a backup to Robert Lewandowski last season and Ancelotti may favour his chances of getting the best out of the player. He could act as the lone forward or as a supporting striker if needed. Plus his towering presence could complement Ancelotti's gameplan as well which rely on the magnificent deliveries of Lucas Digne or Chris Coleman.
Clubs linked
Everton are not the only club said to be keen, with Cologne and Heracles Almelo also linked with the youngster. A transfer to Eintracht Frankfurt was rumoured but that has gone down after their recent capture of Luka Jovic. Everton as of now are believed to be frontrunners and the Goodison Park could surely be a tempting destination for the teenage striker.