Everton want former Liverpool defender

Kolkata, January 6: If reports in England are to be believed, Everton are believed to be interested in former Liverpool defender Ragnar Klavan as Carlo Ancelotti looks to bolster his leaky defence.
The Estonian skipper had a brief but memorable spell at Liverpool between 2016 and 2018 and could be on his way back to Merseyside donning an Everton kit which would be a remarkable transfer as very few players have played for both Merseyside teams in recent years.
Even though Klavan moved to Liverpool from Bundesliga side Augsburg as a squad player, he did not get much playing time.
In two years' time, he played 53 games for the Reds and every time he was called upon by Jurgen Klopp, he delivered. And he left Liverpool as a fan favourite and even admitted that he would not have left the club, but needed gametime more which was promised by Serie A side Cagilari.
Klavan is right now 34 and is an experienced campaigner. He also has 127 international caps to his name. And, Everton could get his services for just a figure between £1m and £2m which is nothing these days when the market is so much inflated. Klavan's contract is up for expiry in the summer and he is free to discuss pre-contract with non Italian clubs right now, but Everton are looking to bring him to Goodison Park in January.
Everton have been poor in defence this season. They have improved since Ancelotti took charge and the former Napoli boss is desperate to add more quality and experience to his backline in January. And, Klavan would provide him both.