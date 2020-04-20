Everton want Serie A superstar, what this transfer would mean to them?

Bengaluru, April 20: Carlo Ancelotti has done a pretty decent job so far at Goodison Park since taking charge of the Toffees at the mid-season. The Merseyside club were in the middle of a crisis which seems to have been averted successfully and it is claimed that Ancelotti is eagerly waiting this season to end to start a new era at Goodison Park.
He is clearly not a big fan of the squad he inherited from Marco Silva and some big changes are expected to take place in the summer. Everton have some ambitious plans for the summer with Ancelotti at the helm.
The Italian maestro has seen his stock fall to some extent in recent years but he still enjoys a lot of pulling power as big players always love to play for him. If reports in England are to be believed, Everton are preparing a stunning deal to sign Lazio forward Ciro Immobile by offering Moise Kean as part of a swap to sweeten the deal.
If Everton can pull off this signing, it could prove to be the turning point of Everton's fortunes and here are the reasons why.
One of the best strikers in recent years
Immobile has been one of the most consistent strikers in Europe in recent years although he hardly gets the recognition he deserves. The 30-year-old is one of the most prolific goalscorers in Europe right now and although he is 30 years of age, he still seems to have a lot of football left in him. He has arguably been the best player in Serie A this season even ahead of Cristiano Ronaldo.
With 27 goals and seven assists in 26 Serie A games, he has one goal every 81 minutes which is nothing short of remarkable. He has netted 116 times for Lazio in 167 appearances while providing 32 assists. Such a striker would definitely be a brilliant addition to the Everton squad.
Ancelotti knows him well and he also suits the style
Ancelotti is one of the very few managers who has knowledge of almost every top league of the continent. He also boasts a deep knowledge of his Serie A in his homeland Italy. During his time at Napoli, Ancelotti wanted the 30-year-old from Lazio but failed to land the talisman from the rivals.
However, he now believes that the Italian international could be attracted to Everton thanks to Premier League football. A quick forward, Immobile is primarily known for his movement off the ball, as well as his ability to make runs behind channels and exploit spaces. He is also a lethal finisher and has managed an impressive 60% shots on target this campaign. Ancelotti is known for his attacking, front-footed football and Immobile will fit his system really well.
It would be a big statement
If Everton can manage to sign one of the best strikers in Europe from a team like Lazio who are fighting Juventus for the Serie A title, it would be a massive statement from the Toffees. This could see many high-profile players fancy Everton as their destination.
Everton have shown a lot of ambition in recent years in the transfer window but they could never really elevate their standards due to lack of pulling power which they have now thanks to Ancelotti. If they can pull off the signing of a world-class football like Immobile, many big players could also follow the footsteps of the 30-year-old.