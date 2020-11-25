Every Liverpool player not to lose a league game at Anfield under Jurgen Klopp

Bengaluru, Nov. 25: Jurgen Klopp has made Anfield a fortress in recent times and they keep creating records there.
Their recent 3-0 victory over Leicester in the weekend also saw them shattering an impressive club record that has stood for almost 40 years.
The last time they lost at Anfield was in April 2017 against Crystal Palace. The win stretched the Reds’ remarkable home run to a staggering 64 games being unbeaten, with 53 wins and 11 draws- best in their club history.
But more remarkable is the number of Liverpool players who have never lost a Premier League match at Anfield since they joined the home of the Premier League champions. There are currently nine players in the Liverpool squad who have not lost a league game at Anfield in the Premier League.
And here we have taken a look at all those names who have contributed in this remarkable journey so far:
1. Sadio Mane
The most impressive name on the list. He is the most senior-most name in the list joining the club back in 2016. But he has avoided defeat at Anfield so far in his career, missing Liverpool's two home league defeats in 2016-17 through injury and international commitments. He has appeared in 70 home league fixtures for the Reds winning 60 and drawing the other 10.
2. Alisson Becker
Since signing for the Reds in 2018, the Brazilian keeper has played 38 games in his home stadium, winning 35 and drawing just three.
3. Mohamed Salah
After joining the club from Roma, he has made 60 league appearances at Anfield, winning 50 and drawing 10 games scoring an incredible 52 goals in the meantime at home.
4. Virgil van Dijk
The Dutch defender has arguably been one of the best in the world since winning for the Reds and is yet to taste a defeat at his home ground, winning 42 and drawing the rest in his 47 league games at Anfield.
5. Andy Robertson
The left-back has appeared in 54 league appearances at Anfield so far, winning 47 and drawing just 7.
6. Fabinho
Over the last two years, the defensive midfielder has played only 32 games, however, has been on the winning side 30 times and shared points just twice.
7. Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain
Plagued with a series of injuries since signing for Liverpool in 2017, the former Arsenal man has appeared in just 32 league matches but has helped the side win 25 of those.
8. Naby Keita
Another player who has struggled to break into the Liverpool team due to injuries. However, he has been on the winning side at home in all but three of 24 games.
9. Xherdan Shaqiri
The lowest appearance maker in this list, the former Stoke attacker so far has played at Anfield just 16 times. However, he has never let the manager down, helping the side win 15 wins of those.