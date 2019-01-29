Football

Chelsea to face Manchester United in FA Cup fifth round

By Opta
FA Cup holders Chelsea host Manchester United in fifth round
FA Cup holders Chelsea host Manchester United in fifth round

London, January 29: FA Cup holders Chelsea have been drawn against last season's beaten finalists Manchester United at Stamford Bridge in the fifth round.

The Blues defeated United 1-0 at Wembley in May as Eden Hazard secured silverware for Antonio Conte in his last match in charge of the victors.

Opposing boss Jose Mourinho has since departed, too, and now Maurizio Sarri and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will go head to head in the last 16 of this season's competition.

With Liverpool, Arsenal and Tottenham already out, only two of the Premier League's top six can make the quarter-final draw.

Manchester City will be confident of their progression, however, as they visit Middlesbrough or Newport County in the next stage.

Doncaster Rovers face top-flight opposition in Crystal Palace, while Portsmouth, second in League One, will host Watford if they win a replay at Queens Park Rangers.

AFC Wimbledon and Millwall both knocked out Premier League opponents - West Ham and Everton respectively - in the previous round and will now face one another for a place in the last eight.

FA Cup fifth round draw in full:

Bristol City v Shrewsbury Town or Wolves

AFC Wimbledon v Millwall

Doncaster Rovers v Crystal Palace

Middlesbrough or Newport County v Manchester City

Chelsea v Manchester United

Swansea City v Barnet or Brentford

Portsmouth or Queens Park Rangers v Watford

Brighton and Hove Albion or West Brom v Derby County

FullTime: CDA 0 - 1 RAY
    Story first published: Tuesday, January 29, 2019, 1:00 [IST]
