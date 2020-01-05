FA Cup Wrap: Hudson-Odoi stars in Blues' FA Cup third-round win; Spurs draw at Middlesbrough

London, Jan 5: Callum Hudson-Odoi was Chelsea's star as Frank Lampard's side eased into the FA Cup fourth round with a 2-0 home defeat of Nottingham Forest.
Hudson-Odoi's sixth-minute opener at Stamford Bridge on Sunday got the Blues off to a flyer and Ross Barkley doubled their lead before half-time.
It was a welcome win for Chelsea, who had lost three of their past four home games in the Premier League.
Second-tier side Forest, who were much changed, were unable to lay a glove on the eight-time winners.
Chelsea, who also knocked Forest out at this stage last year, opened the scoring early on.
Quick build-up play led to Hudson-Odoi being fed on the right, with the England international cutting inside and firing a low finish through the legs of Yuri Ribeiro to beat Jordan Smith.
The Championship side were awarded a penalty in the 22nd minute when Alex Mighten was bundled over by Fikayo Tomori, but a VAR check showed the lively 17-year-old was offside.
Chelsea then doubled their lead, Smith parrying Hudson-Odoi's powerful drive, with Barkley arriving late to tuck home the rebound at the back post.
A third almost arrived on the hour-mark, Smith making a great save to tip Barkley's header onto the post after Hudson-Odoi opened up the Forest defence once more.
Ryan Yates then had a close-range header ruled out for offside at the other end.
Teenage defender Tariq Lamptey was given another cameo off the bench in the closing stages, when Chelsea almost got a third through Hudson-Odoi only for Smith to push his try wide with the final act of the game.
What does it mean? Chelsea still need to spend
Forest are going well in the Championship's top four, but Lampard may have expected more from some squad players who were given a chance to shine. It has been reported that Jadon Sancho, Wilfried Zaha and Moussa Dembele are among the Blues' January targets after their transfer ban was reduced on appeal.
Hudson-Odoi makes case for starts
One player who did impress was Hudson-Odoi, the 19-year-old providing a regular threat from the right wing.
He has only started three games in the Premier League this season but could have persuaded Lampard to trust him in the XI more often in the coming weeks.
Batshuayi draws a blank
Michy Batshuayi offered very little in a rare start up front and, with the Blues said to be hunting attacking reinforcements, he could not afford to have a quiet day.
Missing a good chance from another fine Hudson-Odoi cross epitomised his lack of confidence in front of goal. Batshuayi had scored 10 times for Chelsea in seven domestic cup games against lower-league opposition.
What's next?
Burnley visit Stamford Bridge in the Premier League on Saturday, when Forest go to Reading in the Championship.
Lucas Moura spared Tottenham an FA Cup upset by scoring a second-half equaliser in his side's 1-1 draw at Middlesbrough.
Jose Mourinho's side have been in erratic form in the Premier League and they showed little improvement at the Riverside Stadium, where Ashley Fletcher scored his fourth goal in five games to give Boro the lead early in the second half.
Boro boss Jonathan Woodgate's hopes of claiming a Premier League scalp against one of his former teams were dented as Lucas headed Spurs back on terms 11 minutes later, but the Championship club's supporters will not begrudge him a grand day out at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in the replay.
A troublesome afternoon for Mourinho saw midfielder Harry Winks suffer a suspected ankle injury, but it is defensive lapses and an apparent lack of confidence that should most concern the Spurs boss.
Christian Eriksen kept his place in the Tottenham team amid reports linking him with a transfer to Inter and he went close to scoring after seven minutes, his shot from 20 yards hitting Boro keeper Tomas Mejias in the chest.
Tottenham were on top until Dael Fry's powerful downward header produced a goal-line save by Paulo Gazzaniga, Middlesbrough's counter-attacks proving more threatening than Spurs' periods of pressure against a packed home defence.
The second half was five minutes old when George Saville's chipped pass put Fletcher in behind the Tottenham defence and the former West Ham forward clipped the ball over Gazzaniga, who got a hand to it but could not keep it out.
However, the equaliser provided a reminder of Boro's defensive frailties, Serge Aurier crossing to the far post where the diminutive figure of Lucas was allowed to head into the net unchallenged.
Fletcher stung Gazzaniga's palms with a side-footed drive from the edge of the box as Spurs wobbled in the last 20 minutes, while substitute Erik Lamela and Lucas both had shots well saved by Mejias at the other end, but neither side could force a winner in a tense finish.
What does it mean? No win in three for Mourinho
Whether or not Spurs embark on a lengthy cup run, they must address an erratic run of form that has seen them win just one of their last five games in all competitions. For long periods Tottenham were matched by a team that endured a 10-game winless Championship run between September and November, and the improvement the Premier League's sixth-placed team eventually delivered did little to gloss over their shortcomings all over the pitch.