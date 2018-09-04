Football

Get breaking news alerts from myKhel

FA not to take action against Shkodran Mustafi over controversial goal celebration

Posted By: Aveek Chakraborty
FA not to take action against Shkodran Mustafi over controversial goal celebration
File photo: Shkodran Mustafi

London, Sep 4: English Football Association has decided not to punish Arsenal defender Shkodran Mustafi over his Albanian eagle goal celebration during Sunday’s 3-2 victory at Cardiff, according to reports.

The German defender, born in Germany to an Albanian family from Macedonia, celebrated his 11th-minute goal by locking his open hands together at the thumbs and 'flapping’ his fingers which are understood to be a reference to – the double-headed eagle on Albania’s national flag. Mustafi made the gesture towards assister Granit Xhaka, another Arsenal player with Kosovar-Albanian heritage.

It was the same gesture which his fellow team-mate Xhaka and Liverpool winger Xherdan Shaqiri did during Switzerland's group stage matches against Serbia. It also attracted a lot of controversies back then.

Due to Fifa's regulations, which suggest making no political symbol in the game, the celebration irked many fans and eventually, the pair were both fined heavily by Fifa as a result. In addition to their fine, Xhaka and Shaqiri also received a warning, for what was eventually deemed unsporting behavior.

Given the FA also share same regulations, it was believed that Mustafi might face punishment for his celebration. But according to reports, the FA have opted against opening a disciplinary case, meaning Mustafi will not face any punishment.

Meanwhile, following the win against Cardiff, the German defender assured his fans that the defensive fragilities will soon be improved.

Arsenal are the only top teams at the moment who are yet to hold a clean sheet. The North London side even have to grind out a tough match against newly-promoted Cardiff City last week with a 3-2 win. But Mustafi has now suggested that his team is facing defensive problems because they are adapting to a new system and it's just a process which will soon be well accommodated by the team.

“It's a process," he said after victory at Cardiff City. “We have tried everything in pre-season but then when you make a mistake in pre-season it's not that bad. In the Premier League, you don't want to make those mistakes, but you have to show your personality because we are a big football club with big players.

“We have to show the personality that we can play from the back because that's our football and that's how it suits us to play. We just have to keep working on that. Hopefully, in a few games, we're going to look a bit more comfortable."

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Related Articles

    Story first published: Tuesday, September 4, 2018, 13:54 [IST]
    Other articles published on Sep 4, 2018

    Latest Videos

    + More
    PREMIER LEAGUE
    + More
    POLLS
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue