Football

Get breaking news alerts from myKhel

Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Fabregas dismayed by Henry exit as Jardim 'starts from scratch'

By
Monaco midfielder Cesc Fabregas was disappointed to see Thierry Henry leave Stade Louis II, where Leonardo Jardim is picking up the pieces.
Monaco midfielder Cesc Fabregas was disappointed to see Thierry Henry leave Stade Louis II, where Leonardo Jardim is picking up the pieces.

Monaco, January 29: Cesc Fabregas revealed his frustration at Thierry Henry's sacking as Monaco coach, with Leonardo Jardim preparing to "start from scratch" as he returns.

Former Chelsea midfielder Fabregas joined Monaco earlier this month to link up with ex-Arsenal team-mate Henry, but the Premier League great was dismissed from his first senior coaching job as the club remain in Ligue 1 relegation trouble.

Despite the team's poor form, Fabregas did not expect Henry to depart and outlined the difficulty of his situation, although he backed the Frenchman to be a success as a coach elsewhere.

"One of the main big, big reasons for me to come here was that Thierry called me," Fabregas told reporters on Monday.

"Thierry knows me very well, he wanted me to be the leader of this team, he wanted me to play every game, every minute in my position.

"I only played two games under him, so of course, as you can imagine, the plan and the mind goes a little bit into shock for a few hours, for a few days.

"But above all I believe Thierry will be a top, top coach in the future, I have no doubt about it. And from my point of view, this is what it is. I'm not surprised with football anymore.

"All I can say is that I work for Monaco, I play for Monaco. I made that decision and I will give everything."

Jardim, only sacked himself earlier this season, has come back in as Henry's replacement and will take charge of the Coupe de la Ligue clash with fellow strugglers Guingamp on Tuesday.

Although Jardim guided Monaco to the Ligue 1 title and Champions League semi-finals just two seasons ago, he believes he is starting from a low base.

"I'm starting from scratch," Jardim said. "We forget what happened. The goal is to take stock, to make the necessary changes quickly to reach our objectives.

"We talk a lot about the method, but football is more complex than that. Football is the quality of the players, the group, the relationships, the attitude. In our situation, we need mentally strong players ready to work hard."

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
FullTime: CDA 0 - 1 RAY
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Story first published: Tuesday, January 29, 2019, 3:00 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jan 29, 2019

    Latest Videos

    + More
    CHAMPIONS LEAGUE
    + More
    POLLS
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue