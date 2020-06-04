Football
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Fake Maradona video goes viral on social media

By
Actor Rolly Serrano (left) looks very much like Diego Maradona in the film Youth
Actor Rolly Serrano (left) looks very much like Diego Maradona in the film Youth

Bengaluru, June 4: On a day when he extended his coaching tenure, Argentina legend Diego Maradona has become viral on the social media platforms for a very different reason.

On Wednesday (June 3), it was announced that Maradona had extended his contract with Argentine side Gimnasia y Esgrima until the end of the 2020-2021 season. But, also in the news was a viral video of Maradona.

A video which went viral on social media claimed that the person featuring in the video was Maradona. However, that wasn't true after a few fact checks.

The video showed a Maradona lookalike hitting tennis balls up in the air using his feet and that left football fans in in shock. Although he has gained weight over the years, Maradona can never be mistaken for the man in the video as the lookalike looked even more bulkier than the Argentine legend.

And after a few fact checks, the video was verified as fake and a clip from 2015 Hollywood movie 'Youth' in which an actor named Rolly Serrano plays the role of Maradona.

The video aside, the 1986 World Cup winner took charge at Gimnasia in September 2019 to save them from relegation when they were bottom of the first division. But his efforts seemed to go in vain.

Although their results improved after he took over, the club were still headed for relegation when the Argentine season was cancelled in April. However, the Argentine FA voted to suspend relegation, saving Maradona's charges from the drop.

More DIEGO MARADONA News

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Read more about: diego maradona argentina football
Story first published: Thursday, June 4, 2020, 14:53 [IST]
Other articles published on Jun 4, 2020

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue