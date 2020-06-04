Fake Maradona video goes viral on social media

Bengaluru, June 4: On a day when he extended his coaching tenure, Argentina legend Diego Maradona has become viral on the social media platforms for a very different reason.
On Wednesday (June 3), it was announced that Maradona had extended his contract with Argentine side Gimnasia y Esgrima until the end of the 2020-2021 season. But, also in the news was a viral video of Maradona.
A video which went viral on social media claimed that the person featuring in the video was Maradona. However, that wasn't true after a few fact checks.
Maradona has still got it.pic.twitter.com/sp8AoXEXok— Troll F̶o̶o̶t̶b̶a̶l̶l̶ Bundesliga (@TrollFootball) June 3, 2020
The video showed a Maradona lookalike hitting tennis balls up in the air using his feet and that left football fans in in shock. Although he has gained weight over the years, Maradona can never be mistaken for the man in the video as the lookalike looked even more bulkier than the Argentine legend.
And after a few fact checks, the video was verified as fake and a clip from 2015 Hollywood movie 'Youth' in which an actor named Rolly Serrano plays the role of Maradona.
The video aside, the 1986 World Cup winner took charge at Gimnasia in September 2019 to save them from relegation when they were bottom of the first division. But his efforts seemed to go in vain.
Although their results improved after he took over, the club were still headed for relegation when the Argentine season was cancelled in April. However, the Argentine FA voted to suspend relegation, saving Maradona's charges from the drop.