FanCode becomes official broadcast partner of Meiji Yasuda J1 League in India

Mumbai, March 22: FanCode, India's premier digital sports destination for all fans, has acquired the exclusive broadcast rights for the Meiji Yasuda J1 League in the Indian subcontinent.
The top-tier of Japanese football kicked off on February 18 with the reigning champions Kawasaki Frontale taking on F.C.Tokyo. Fans in India can watch all the action live on FanCode App and www.fancode.com.
As part of this partnership, FanCode will live stream select matches through the season. The league has attracted international football stars including former Barcelona star Andres Iniesta, Bojan Krkic, Leandro Damiao, Yoshinori Muto among others.
Iniesta plays for Vissel Kobe who also signed Iniesta's compatriot Bojan Krkic last year. The 32-year-old forward is a product of La Masia and plied his trade at Barcelona, Stoke City, AS Roma and AC Milan before turning up at the Land of Rising Sun with Vissel Kobe. Muto joined the two Spaniards last year at Kobe bringing in experience of playing in Bundesliga, Premier League and La Liga. The club finished 3rd, their best finish in the 16 seasons of top-tier.
Brazil international Leandro Damiao will turn up for defending champions Kawasaki Frontale. The 32-year-old has played for the national team and represented Interncional, Flamengo among other top division clubs in Brazil.
Eighteen clubs compete in a double round-robin (home and away) format. Kashima Antlers are the most successful club in Meiji Yasuda J1 League's history with eight titles to their name. Antlers' eight championships are double the next closest team and they are one of only two clubs to play in every top flight season since the launch of the Meiji Yasuda J1 League.
Defending champions Kawasaki Frontale have been dominating in the recent past having won the title four times in the last five years ('17, '18, '20, '21).
Source: Media Release