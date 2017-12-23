Fantastic to see youngsters get to play professional football: Dravid

Bengaluru, December 23: Indian Super League (ISL) debutants Bengaluru FC suffered the second consecutive defeat at the fortress.
Watched by their ambassador Dravid, Bengaluru FC succumb to defeat
The result notwithstanding, support for the Blues at home has been phenomenal, and the presence of Rahul 'The Wall' Dravid at Sree Kanteeravaa Stadium further adds to the 'fans' strength of the club.
Dravid - who was recently revealed as the club's Brand Ambassador attended his first ISL match and was impressed with the fan following the club and ISL has generated, terming it as 'fantastic' for Indian football.
Super support for @bengalurufc tonight, as always 👏#LetsFootball #BENJAM https://t.co/9k0vWV46tn pic.twitter.com/jp3cV0SAFQ— Indian Super League (@IndSuperLeague) December 21, 2017
"It's great to see a lot of the young players coming through the academies and so many young Indian players are getting to play the game professionally at the highest level with so many international stars. I think it's fantastic for Indian football and great for Bengaluru FC as well," said the current coach of Indian Under-19 cricket team.
"It's really great to be associated with BFC especially with the kind of supporters that they have. I think this team means a lot to Bengaluru city and you can feel it. Bengaluru is a really great sporting city and Bengaluru FC represents Bengaluru really well. We've a fantastic group of fans and it's a great experience to come here and watch a football game for the first time."
Despite the back to back loss to Chennaiyin FC and Jamshedpur FC, the former Indian captain and once known as the the most dependable batsman of modern era is optimistic of Bengaluru's changes to win the ISL.
"We're the favourites, there's no doubt about it and we're going to win the League. A small hiccup in the last games but that happens and I'm sure we're going to bounce back."
(Source: ISL Media)