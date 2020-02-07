Fantasy football tips: 5 players to sign for your FPL team for gameweek 26

Kolkata, February 7: Premier League witnessed its first-ever winter break which will result in the gameweek 26 stretching to two weeks.
Only eight of the twenty teams play this weekend.
The other twelve play next weekend, starting on that Saturday and ending on that Tuesday.
As such, there is no better time like the present one to get your Fantasy Football team ready if you have not figured it out your options.
Here are a few names you might want to consider ahead of the game week which kicks-off with Everton hosting Crystal Palace.
Goalkeeper
Dean Henderson (Sheffield United) £5.1m
Sheffield United have been one of the best teams in Premier League in terms of defensive aspects and Henderson has been the key, The English shot-stopper has delivered double-digit points in two consecutive game week and as of now topping the FPL chart in terms of points. He will next face Bournemouth at home which has been striving for away goals and if you still have not picked him up, transferring him up is a good option.
Defender
Jack Stephens (Southampton) £4.4m
The Southampton centre-back has a goal and three assists in ten matches with three clean sheets. Sotton's next run of games looks comparative easy starting with Burnley home this week and getting him in the side could be a safe choice.
Midfielder
Son Heung-min (Tottenham Hotspur) £9.9m
The South Korean appears to have regained his form and has goals in back-to-back matches ahead of the trip to Aston Villa who are struggling in the relegation zone.
Mohamed Salah (Liverpool), £12.5m
Last season's top scorer looks to be back in form and you could sign him up if there are funds in your account. Salah has delivered double-digit points in two consecutive weeks and the Liverpool star could be a good choice for a longer period.
Forward
Danny Ings (Southampton), £7m
The English forward was on the scoresheet in the midweek FA cup tie against Spurs and could find the net given his form.