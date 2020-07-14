Football
Fantasy football tips: 5 players to sign for your FPL team for gameweek 36+

By

Bengaluru July 14: Fantasy Premier League is slowly entering into the final stages of the season but the smallest of difference now could make a whole lot of changes in your league standings.

The games are coming thick and fast and several managers are also making little changes to the side to detour the fatigue. But those who are in contention of European spot and relegation battle certainly don't have such privileges.

So in case you are still left to use your wildcard chips, it is a good time to fill up the team with players of such sides - but precisely keeping in mind the fixtures.

For the 36+ gameweek, we have selected five names who could bring in big points. The list is fully occupied with Chelsea and Manchester City players who comparatively have the easiest fixture this gameweek.

The Gameweek 36+ kicks off on 14th July with Chelsea hosting bottom-placed Norwich City at 00.30 AM IST and the deadline to complete the team is one hour prior.

Goalkeeper

Ederson MCI £6.0m

There is a big possibility of Guardiola rotating the side but Ederson is almost sure to stand in between the stick. The former Premier League winners are scoring for fun at the moment but also have improved massively defensively in the last couple of games. Ederson has kept three clean sheets in the last four games and with them playing struggling Bournemouth at home, he could be a very safe choice.

Defender

Cesar Azpilicueta CHE £6.0m

Chelsea may have struggled defensively in recent games but they will next face bottom-placed Norwich at home, who have rarely found the back of the net away from home. Azpicueta hence could be a good choice. He provides a good ball into the box and along with a clean sheet would also have the chance to acquire a clean sheet in this fixture.

Midfielders

Phil Foden MCI £5.5m

With FA Cup fixtures right on the edge following this gameweek, Pep may look to rotate the squad. The 19-year-old youngster could get a break into the side. City will face Bournemouth at home, who have leaked in sloppy goals from every angle this season and given the form they are in, Foden could get his name in the scoring sheet. His price is also pretty low and it could turn out to be a calculated gamble.

Willian CHE £7.4m

Willian has scored four goals and provided two assists, making him one of the most point-getters since the restart. The Blues will next face Norwich at home and it is a no brainer to include him in the team, given the Canaries' terrible defensive record.

Forward

Olivier Giroud CHE, £6.7m

With Tammy Abraham having a hard time since return and lately struggling during their defeat against Sheffield in the last game, Giroud could again lead the side against Norwich. At such a prize, he could be a great pick who has two goals in the last two starts.

Story first published: Tuesday, July 14, 2020, 11:54 [IST]
