Fantasy football tips: Five players to sign for the FPL team for gameweek 19

Bengaluru, Dec. 26: In other top European leagues, Christmas is a period where footballers get a break from their profession but certainly not in England.
The busy period of Christmas and Boxing day will see Premier League sides engaging in battles with two matchday programmes in a quick succession of two days. With such high congested fixtures, there is every bit of chance of managers making squad rotation which led us to analyse option for the gameweek 19.
With just one week left to use the first wild card, many could trigger the option to oversee the whole squad while many could make some changes in the lineup to keep up with the current trend of inform players with respect to comparative easy fixtures.
If so, we have a few names you might want to consider ahead of the gameweek which kicks-off with Spurs hosting Brighton:
GOALKEEPER
Vicente Guaita CRY, £5.1m
Palace lately have the best defensive performance. Guaita has three clean sheets in the last five games. They will next play West Ham home who have struggled away from home, hence he could be the most favourable to deliver points.
DEFENDER
Lucas Digne EVE, £5.7m
Digne so far has a very impressive record at home, picking up three clean sheets and three assists. They play Burnley next at Goodison and there's every possibility he could raise those statistics.
MIDFIELDER
Jack Grealish AVL, £6.3m
Villa's next game is against struggling and defensively weak Norwich. Hence, getting their most inform player of this season who Has five goals in his last nine matches would be a safe choice.
FORWARD
Teemu Pukki NOR, £6.6m
The Norwich forward has provided four returns in the last six games. Now with him playing next match against Villa that too at home who are certainly out of form, Pukki has a great chance of getting into scoresheet.
Tammy Abraham CHE, £7.9m
He has not found the back of the net for the last three games but will face Southampton next at home who certainly are pretty weak defensively.