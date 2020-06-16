Fantasy football tips: Players to sign for your FPL team

Bengaluru, June 16: Fantasy Premier League has again popped into limelight ahead of the Premier League restart with managers tactically searching for additions to their team.
The first game week has provided managers with unlimited transfers without sacrificing hard-earned points. Hence, getting in the right players could be pivotal.
Accordingly, we have put together such five names for a possible transfer ahead of the deadline. The so-called 30+ gameweek starts with Aston Villa facing Sheffield United on June 17th. The deadline of the gameweek is 9.30 PM IST.
It will be a double gameweek for Arsenal, Aston Villa, Manchester City and Sheffield United. This is likely to be the last Double Gameweek of the season and we have suggested the players keeping this in mind as well:
Goalkeeper
Rui Patrício - WOL, £5.2m
You should use your free transfer card keeping in mind of upcoming gameweek and it could start with transferring the Wolves keeper who was in great form prior to the break. He kept four clean sheets in his last five games and now would have a favourable run of games starting with relegation-threatened West Ham, Bournemouth and Aston Villa in their first three before facing Arsenal.
Defender
Aymeric Laporte - MCI, £6.3m
Laporte is apparently completely fit now to grace the field and likely to be directly slotted into the first team line-up. Due to his absence, his price has gone down a bit and it could be a good opportunity to land him now. City play a double-header in the upcoming week against Arsenal and Burnley and the French defender has a big chance of collecting big points.
Midfielders
Kevin De Bruyne – MCI, £10.6m
Premier League's one of the leading contenders for player of the season, you should already have the Belgian in your team. But if not, it’s now the right time to transfer him into your side. De Bruyne has already notched up 18 assists and eight goals this season in a sensational return and furthermore he has a double gameweek in the coming week. This transfer should be a no brainer.
Jack Grealish- AVL, £6.4m
Whatever Aston Villa have done good so far, Grealish has been normally at the forefront. He's their best player by a mile and was in good form prior to the break. Villa are another team with a Double Gameweek but with tricky games- both at home versus Sheffield United and Chelsea. But Grealish's recent form stands him in good stage for this gameweek.
Forward
Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang- ARS, £11.1m
With two games in this gameweek, Aubameyang could undoubtedly be one of the best picks. He is the one mostly Arsenal look up to to provide the goals and he has not disappointed so far. Although, it could be tough for him against Manchester City but at Brighton, he could able to thrive.