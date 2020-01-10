Fantasy Premier League: Five players to sign for your team in Gameweek 22

Bengaluru, January 10: After a packed festive period filled with domestic cup ties, normalcy resumes again with Premier League football as well as Fantasy Premier League returning to action in the weekend.
The midweek fixtures saw four teams battling in the EFL Cup semi-final fixtures. Therefore there is a chance of some rotation of players in Manchester United, Manchester City, Leicester City and Aston Villa. Apart from that, other sides are likely to field their first team players only barring the injured ones.
The injuries have piled up in the Premier League over the past few weeks and that could make many managers use their second wild card. But many could also make some changes in the lineup to stay with the current trend of in-form players with respect to comparative easy fixtures.
So, we have a few names here which you might want to consider ahead of the gameweek which kicks-off with Sheffield United hosting West Ham United on Saturday (January 11) at 1.30 AM IST:
Goalkeeper
Ben Foster - WATFORD, £4.8m
Foster has kept two clean sheets in last four games and under Nigel Pearson, the side has looked solid at the back. They will next travel to Bournemouth, who somehow are on a dry run and have won just once in the last ten games.
Defender
Djibril Sidibe - EVERTON, £5.4m
Carlo Ancelotti may have suffered a big setback in FA cup against Liverpool but their league displays have been more encouraging. His 3-5-2 formation has given more freedom to fullbacks and Sidibe has been pretty influential in the last couple of games. With Everton next facing Brighton and Hove Albion at home, he is a good option to choose from.
Joseph Gomez - LIVERPOOL, £5.2m
Liverpool have kept four clean sheets on the trot and they next travel to London to face Tottenham and with Mourinho's side struggling to make impact he could be a bargain option. The English defender is certain to start the next couple of games due to injuries to Joel Matip and Dejan Lovren. However, looking at his price tag, he could be a tricky addition.
Forward
Richarlison - EVERTON, £8.0m
The Everton forward has delivered points in last two consecutive weeks. He next faces Brighton who so far have looked defensively vulnerable in away games. So, transferring him in to the side could be a safe pick.
Jamie Vardy - LEICESTER, £10m
The top scorer of the league, the Leicester forward was the most in-form player last year. However, due to personal reasons and injury, he missed the last two games. But he is again back in business and with the Foxes playing against Southampton at home, he is an obvious pick against the defensively struggling side.