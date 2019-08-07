Fantasy Premier League: Five players you need in your squad this season

Bengaluru, Aug 7: English Premier League will be back this weekend and so will be the Fantasy League. The season's big kick-off takes place on Saturday (August 10) with Liverpool getting the action underway at Anfield against newly-promoted Norwich City.
As such, there's no time like the present to get your Fantasy Football team assorted. The majority of owners' £100million funds is set to be spent on premium selects such as Raheem Sterling and Mohamed Salah, but the money for such signings needs to be saved somewhere.
That's where bargain differentials come in. The bargains always breakthrough within weeks of the season starting, but spotting them from Day One can save you a lot of future transfers.
Here are our five picks who we think should be in your teams:
1. Def: Matt Targett (Aston Villa) - £4.5m
Having never had a full season as a starting player, Targett has joined the Villans for £15m this Summer. Although picking a defender from a promoted side is always a risk, but Targett has the potential to be the FPL's new Aaron Wan-Bissaka bargain full-back.
In limited appearances last season he picked up three assists and a goal, which is more than value for the said money. He too will be the first choice in the side and is set to play a major role for Dean Smith.
2. Attack: Josh King (Bournemouth)- £6.5m
Bournemouth were the highest scorers in the league outside the top six last season with Callum Wilson scoring 15 of those. His value has risen by £2m to £8m but his partner King was just three goals behind him and remains available for a modest £6.5m. He will again be the first choice this term and with Cherries starting the campaign against newly-promoted Sheffield United, Aston Villa getting him in the team is a no brainer.
3. Def: Kyle-Walker Peters (Tottenham)- £5m
Following Kieran Trippier's move to Atletico Madrid there is a shortage of right-backs at Tottenham. Juan Foyth is ruled out until September at the earliest while another option Serge Aurier is still improving his fitness after missing much of the pre-season campaign. At such a moment, the 22-year-old is set to be the first choice in the side and with the North London side having a good record defensively in the last couple of years he could be an absolute choice in the side.
4. Mid: Andriy Yarmolenko (West Ham) - £6.0m
The Ukrainian winger endured a frustrating debut campaign last term after suffering a torn Achilles and having his season ended in October. However, in just 450 mins he registered two assists and one goal. And now with West Ham more charged up in attack with the signings like Haller and Fornals, he is expected to have a belter of this season.
5. Gk: Dean Henderson (Sheffield United) - £4.5m
Championship's best defensive unit of last season has again roped in the English shot-stopper from Manchester United on loan. This will be his first season in the Premier League and he will be the side's number one for the season. He kept 21 clean sheets last season, conceding only 38 goals all season. The 22-year-old will surely face bigger tests in the Premier League, but he could prove a regular provider of FPL points, whether it's via the number of saves made or clean sheets.