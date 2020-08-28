Fantasy Premier League: Four best £4.5m goalkeepers for your team

Kolkata, August 28: To form a perfectly balanced team for your Fantasy Premier League account, you not only need a star-studded attack, but also a solid defence as well as a good goalkeeper.
Most often stoppers of top teams are beaten by the ones further down the league. Mid-table teams with solid defences usually make for outstanding keeper choices as they face more shots, giving plenty of opportunities for bonus points.
Keeping that in mind, we have picked such four keepers £4.5m bracket, who would not break your bank, but could act as a bargain on the long to construct the perfect team.
Matt Ryan (Brighton)
The Brighton shot-stopper managed only eight clean sheets last season, but delivered the eighth-most points (135) last season thanks to his shot-stopping abilities. Now with defender Ben White returning to the team and it could see the south coast side keeping a tighter defence than last season.
Illan Meslier (Leeds United)
The youngster looks to be the first choice for Leeds United in the upcoming season and given their defensive records in Championship last season, the newly-promoted side has every chance of delivering points.
Emiliano Martínez (ARS)
Martinez did well when bernd Leno got injured and now with Arteta strengthing the defence, he could deliver plenty of points in the initial stage. And if he can establish himself as Arsenal's No 1, he indeed could be a bargain.
Alex McCarthy (Southampton)
The Englishman started every match from Gameweek 12 last season and delivered second-most points after Ryan in the £4.5m bracket. This season, he should post similar numbers given Southampton are working on to strengthing their backline.