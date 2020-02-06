Fantasy Premier League guide: The new January arrivals

Bengaluru, Feb 6: The January transfer window has seen a number of comings and goings at Premier League clubs and the new arrival may now impact the Fantasy Premier League.
A total of 29 new names have been registered on the fantasy list. Although most of them are unlikely to be a major part of their respective sides however there have been some key arrivals too. Out of them, the costliest arrival is Manchester United's new midfield signing Bruno Fernandes. The Portuguese midfielder is likely to be the first name on the sheet and FPL owners could look into getting him.
Other two likely regulars could be Spurs' two new signing Steven Bergwijn and Gedson Fernandes. Bergwijn has already scored his first goal on his debut and due to injury to Kane, he is likely to be a constant presence in the teamsheet now.
Sheffield's Sander Berge could be another name who is now likely to start in their midfield while Villa's new signing in the attack, Mbwana Samatta too is expected to lead the line for the remainder of the season.
Below we have put together all the new names and prices of the players who arrived in January:
Arsenal: Pablo Mari (def) £5.0m
Aston Villa: Pepe Reina (gk) £4.5m, Indiana Vassilev (mid) £4.5m, Mbwana Samatta (fwd) £6.0m
Burnley: Ali Koiki (def) £4.0m, Josh Brownhill (mid) £5.0m
Crystal Palace: Nya Kirby (mid) £4.5m
Leicester City: Filip Benkovic (def) £4.0m
Liverpool: Takumi Minamino (mid) £6.5m
Manchester United: Bruno Fernandes (mid) £8.0m, Odion Ighalo(fwd) £6.5m
Newcastle United: Kelland Watts (def) £4.0m, Nabil Bentaleb (mid) £5.0m, Valentino Lazaro (mid) £5.5m
Norwich: Lukas Rupp (mid) £4.5m, Ondrej Duda (mid) £5.0m
Sheffield United: Jack Robinson (def) £4.0m, Jack Rodwell (mid) £4.5m, Sander Berge (mid) £5.0m
Tottenham Hotspurs: Steven Bergwijn (mid) £7.5m, Gedson Fernandes (mid) £5.0m
Watford: Ignacio Pussetto (mid) £5.0m, Joao Pedro (fwd) £5.0m
West Ham United: Darren Randolph (gk) £4.5m, Goncalo Cardoso (def) £4.0m, Jeremy Ngakia (def) £4.0m, Tomas Soucek (mid) £5.0m
Wolves: Ryan Giles (def) £4.0m, Daniel Podence (mid) £5.5m