Fantasy Premier League: The best XI from game week 2

Bengaluru, Aug 21: The Premier League made its long-awaited return this month and with it so did Fantasy League. The first week of action saw most of the big names making a name, placing them in the opening week's dream team, but week two has sprung a number of surprises.
From the top six, only Arsenal and Liverpool managed to collect all the three points, however, the newly promoted teams and mid-table sides have again made it big from the latest round of fixtures thanks to the superb individual performance from some of them.
Every week we look at the top point gainers with the respect to fantasy football regardless of their price and here is our Fantasy Premier League Team of the Week:
Goalkeeper: Dean Henderson - Sheffield United - 9 points
A winning start at Bramall Lane for its Premier League return, accompanied by a clean sheet for Dean Henderson earns him a place in our Fantasy Team of the Week. He also made four fine saves which were enough to earn him two bonus points against Palace.
Defender: John Lundstram - Sheffield United - 14 points
Although he plays in midfield, FPL has put him as a defender and he scored the only goal in his side's 1-0 win over Crystal Palace, earning a huge 14 points for his performance, most by a defender this week.
Defender: Lucas Digne - Everton - 11 points
The French left-back was a revelation last season and this season too has been the golden duck right now. He kept a second successive clean sheet of the new season and provided the assist for Bernard's winner with a fine pass.
Defender: Yerry Mina - Everton - 7 points
Everton were the only team from top six to keep a clean sheet and obviously, their defensive players will get a place in our team of the week. Mina earns his place in our team thanks to seven points, having earned one additional bonus point following a clean sheet and 90 minutes on the pitch.
Midfield: Sadio Mane - Liverpool - 13 points
The fantasy star of this week, the Liverpool talisman helped his side grab all the three points and scored one and assisted another along with the bonus points to be the highest fantasy points getter from midfield this week.
Midfield: Erik Lamela - Tottenham - 12 points
A goal and an assist for the Argentine put him in the second player in the fantasy side. His performance also gave him two bonus points, which made him the second-most points getters from midfield this week.
Midfield: Kevin De Bruyne - Manchester City - 11 points
The Belgian starred in Manchester City's 2-2 draw with Tottenham Hotspur on Saturday evening, providing a pair of superb assists for Raheem Sterling and Sergio Aguero. He was also adjusted man of the match and got three bonus points.
Midfield: Dani Ceballos - Arsenal - 11 points
In his first start for Arsenal, he passed with flying colours. The Real Madrid man was the creator behind the Gunners both goals and his performance earned him even three bonus points.
Midfield: Bernard - Everton - 11 points
Another midfielder tied with the same point of above two. The Everton winger fired his side to their first win of the season, hitting the only goal as Marco Silva's side beat Watford 1-0 at Goodison Park. His performance saw him receive three bonus points, while he also received an additional point to his tally for a midfielder clean sheet.
Forward: Roberto Firmino - 8 points
The Brazilian made a big impact for the Reds in a tricky tie against Sotton and scored the eventual winning goal. Elsewhere, West Ham's Chicharito and Arsenal's Alexandre Lacazette also achieved eight points after goals against Brighton and Burnley respectively.
Forward: Teemu Pukki - Norwich - 17 points
The star man from Gameweek 2, the Finland forward seems to have adapted seamlessly to life in the top flight. Last week he scored a goal against mighty Liverpool but this week surpassing that, hit a hat-trick of the highest quality to beat Newcastle 3-1 at Carrow Road.
His three goals saw him earn 17 points for Gameweek 2 and just within two weeks now, his price has already risen by £0.2m.