Fantasy Premier League Tips: Five players to select in Gameweek 13

Bengaluru, Nov. 21: With the International break over, the Premier League action is set to resume from this weekend and so is the quest for Fantasy Premier League points.
Players of free-scoring Liverpool and Manchester City have rightly attracted the headlines at the start of the Premier League season, and joining them in the run right now are Leicester City.
With Premier League coming to a junction of the season most of the fantasy owners have probably gotten an idea of their preferred player. But those who are still to settle with their side here's a chance for you to take a close look at the game week 13 tips.
Here are a few names you might want to consider ahead of the game week which kicks-off with West Ham hosting Tottenham on Saturday.
Goalkeeper:
Kasper Schmeichel LEI, £5.2m
The Danish keeper has kept three clean sheets in the last four games and the Foxes have an easy run of games in coming weeks with Brighton (a), Everton (H), Watford (H), Aston Villa (a), Norwich (H). Comparing him with other options, he probably has the best chances of delivering clean sheets.
Defender:
Hector Bellerin ARS, £5.4m
It may look like a surprise name, given Arsenal have one of the most fragile defences in the league. But Unai Emery's men next will play against 19th placed Southampton at home and they have every possibility of securing a clean sheet or maybe an assist from the Spanish right-back.
Midfielder:
Richarlison EVE, £7.9m
Everton's December fixture could be one of the toughest in the league but their next game will be up against Norwich who have not won since Septemeber and have one of the worst defences in the division. Richarlison has been in fine form prior to the international break and he could bring you points this week.
Forwards:
Jamie Vardy LEI, £9.6m
Top scorer of the league as of now, the English man is the second most owned player from the forward section. Leicester's upcoming fixture looks easy on paper and with the form he's in that makes him an obvious choice to select.
Chris Wood BUR, £6.2m
The Newzealand frontman has four goals in the last five games and with Sean Dyche's man going for a trip to relegation battling Watford, picking him up could turn out to be a wise choice.